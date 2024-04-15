print-icon
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Spark Chaos At O'Hare International Airport

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Apr 15, 2024 - 03:05 PM

Pro-Palestinian protesters are blocking Terminal 1 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday morning, causing chaos for travelers trying to catch flights. 

Local media outlet ABC7 reports that "all lanes were blocked on I-190 west between Bessie Coleman Drive and the airport." 

CBS News says "Organizers were seeking to disrupt Boeing's operations, because the company sells weapons to Israel, and to demand an end to the US government's arming of Israel." 

Earlier this month, a pro-Palestinian group attacked at least one Western defense company in the UK that makes critical components for F-35 stealth fighter jets.

It's Monday morning. Don't these protesters have jobs? Unless they are paid by shadowy groups or NGOs to create chaos. 

*Developing... 

