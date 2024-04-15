Pro-Palestinian Protesters Spark Chaos At O'Hare International Airport

Pro-Palestinian protesters are blocking Terminal 1 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday morning, causing chaos for travelers trying to catch flights.

Local media outlet ABC7 reports that "all lanes were blocked on I-190 west between Bessie Coleman Drive and the airport."

A demonstration in solidarity with Palestine has resulted in traffic being blocked off leading to O'Hare. Some individuals are sitting in their cars, while others are walking towards the airport.#ohare #chicago pic.twitter.com/pxy9ZPcU6d — CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) April 15, 2024

People are leaving their cars in an attempt to still catch their flights in Chicago as Hamas Supporters block the road to the airport entirely#Chicago #ChicagoTraffic pic.twitter.com/CfuUKgbD15 — MAGA Montgomery (@MAGA_Montgomery) April 15, 2024

CBS News says "Organizers were seeking to disrupt Boeing's operations, because the company sells weapons to Israel, and to demand an end to the US government's arming of Israel."

Earlier this month, a pro-Palestinian group attacked at least one Western defense company in the UK that makes critical components for F-35 stealth fighter jets.

It's Monday morning. Don't these protesters have jobs? Unless they are paid by shadowy groups or NGOs to create chaos.

*Developing...