Rare Firefight Erupts Between Israeli Troops & Jolani Militants In Syria's South

Rare overnight clashes erupted in southern Syria between Islamist militants and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which has occupied swathes of Syrian territory beyond the Golan Heights since Bashar al-Assad's December 8 ouster.

The IDF and Israeli media describe that it happened at the town of Tasil, with widespread reports that the Syrian fighters attempted an ambush. Tasil is located about eight miles from the Israeli border.

IDF tank in the Golan, via EPA

This marks the first time IDF troops have come under direct fire since occupying southern Syria. Tank units have been spotted moving into the region over the past months.

According to more details in Israeli media:

The Israel Defense Forces said the troops of the 474th Golan Regional Brigade returned fire and "eliminated" several gunmen "on the ground and from the air." No soldiers were injured in the exchange, and the operation in the area was completed, the IDF added.

The militants are believed to be from the ruling Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group or their allies, out of Daraa.

Israel's KAN had also reported on clashes which emerged after "dozens of IDF vehicles advance in the Nawa area of the Daraa suburbs."

Wednesday saw several massive Israeli airstrikes across Syria, including on Damascus, a military base in Hama, and reportedly an airbase in the desert near Palmyra.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of "destabilization" in the attack which killed at least nine people. There are reports that among the dead were three Turkish engineers.

"In a blatant violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty, Israeli forces launched airstrikes on five locations across the country. This unjustified escalation is a deliberate attempt to destabilize Syria and exacerbate the suffering of its people," the Foreign Ministry under interim President Sharaa (Jolani) stated.

Reports of Israeli convoy AMBUSHED near southern Syria’s Daraa



Social media footage appears to show huge gunfight going on outside city



Reports from Israeli media of IDF casualties



Islamic Resistance Front in Syria claiming responsibility for attack pic.twitter.com/Q9t5VXVNEh — RT (@RT_com) April 2, 2025

Some sources framed the gunfight in the south as a revenge attack for the widespread Israeli airstrikes carried out shortly before. The new regime in Syria has been completely defenseless, also after prior Israeli attacks took out the country's Russia-supplied anti-air missile units.

Syria also no longer has an air force to speak of, amid reports that Turkey could help fill the gap. But clearly Israel's message to Turkey is that the IDF plans to dominate the skies of Syria with no rival.