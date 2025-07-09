Red Sea Chokepoint Crisis: Houthis Release Dramatic Footage Of Cargo Ship Attack

Iranian-backed Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the strategic Bab el-Mandeb/Southern Red Sea corridor have intensified following U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, ordered by President Trump. This marks a significant escalation of asymmetric Iranian-proxy operations aimed at choking the critical maritime chokepoint.

Last weekend, rebel forces attacked the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned cargo ship Eternity C, resulting in the deaths of at least three mariners and injuries to several others. The ship lost propulsion and is now adrift with the crew still on board.

Between Sunday and Monday, the Houthis launched another assault on the bulk carrier Magic Seas using small boats and bomb-laden drones.

Rebels later released video footage showing their fighters boarding the vessel, strategically placing explosives throughout the ship. The detonation ultimately led to the vessel's sinking, marking one of the most brazen and well-documented Houthi maritime attacks to date.

The maritime attacks in the Southern Red Sea resulted in the "tragic loss of three mariners, with many others injured and the complete loss of the MV Magic Seas and its cargo," U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement, adding the Trump administration "will continue to take necessary action to protect freedom of navigation and commercial shipping."

The release of high-impact footage on social media—such as shipboard assaults and vessel sinkings—indicates the Houthis are showcasing their operational capabilities across the Red Sea chokepoint. This video serves a dual purpose: reinforcing their psychological warfare campaign and delivering a clear propaganda message aimed at Western governments and global shipping interests.

Regional Maritime Chokepoints

Further Houthi maritime activity is likely this week, particularly targeting Western-aligned vessels. We anticipate potential vessel diversions while also tracking ongoing risks in the Strait of Hormuz.