Report Says Cuba Mobilizing Militias As U.S. Invasion Fears On The Rise

Weeks after Cuba's leader warned that any U.S. military action against the communist-controlled Caribbean island nation would be a "bloodbath" and risk destabilizing the region, local media reported that the regime had begun handing out weapons to ordinary citizens. Other reports, however, dispute that claim and suggest Havana is instead mobilizing its territorial militias. Either way, the signal is hard to ignore: Cuba is shifting into a higher defensive posture.

Venezuelan news outlet Diario Versión Final reports:

The Havana government has begun distributing weapons to ordinary citizens, officially urging them to prepare for an imminent foreign invasion.

However, The Times and The Sunday Times reporter Stephen Gibbs said reports that Cuba is handing out weapons to civilians are not true "for obvious reasons," adding, "It is mobilizing its milicias de tropas territoriales, and some weapons have reportedly been handed to firefighters, etc."

No, Cuba has not begun distributing weapons to civilians, for obvious reasons. It is mobilising its milicias de tropas territoriales and some weapons have reportedly been handed to firefighters etc. — Stephen Gibbs (@STHGibbs) June 7, 2026

Additional militia report:

🚨Alert: The Communist Cuban government has started to distribute AK-47 machine guns to civilian militia members, urging the public to fight the ‘gringos’ and prepare for an imminent American invasion!! pic.twitter.com/5EVtZzZwZu — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) June 7, 2026

Last week, the U.S. slapped sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza, his stepson Manuel Anido Cuesta, and members of the Castro family as the Trump administration mounts a six-month economic pressure campaign against the communist regime. Other sanctions targeted Cuban foreign influence networks tied to U.S. left-wing NGOs.

The escalation in the pressure campaign comes as the growing U.S. naval presence in the region is described as the largest outside the Middle East, with the USS Nimitz carrier strike group, guided-missile destroyers and cruisers, surveillance aircraft, and drones operating near the island.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently said Havana is "in a lot of trouble," warning that a failed state just south of Florida represents a national security threat.

President Díaz-Canel warned last week, "If it were to materialize [U.S. invasion], it would trigger a bloodbath with incalculable consequences, plus the destructive impact on regional peace and stability."

Those "incalculable consequences" Díaz-Canel referenced were not defined. But recent warnings point to a broader threat spectrum, ranging from potential drone threats against the U.S. homeland to the risk that radicalized U.S.-based NGO networks tied to the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, or ICAP, could be activated to sow chaos on U.S. streets. That may help explain why Rubio moved to sanction the entity.

Secretary Rubio,



Two of the organizations listed above are direct partners of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which has 100,000 members nationwide and 250 elected officials in office.



For these very same reasons, they should be investigated. https://t.co/6daEjUtcYw — 🇺🇸 Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) June 4, 2026

Polymarket odds for a Cuban invasion by the end of the year stand at 40%.