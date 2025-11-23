Rubio Confirms Ukraine Peace Plan Authored By US As Leaders Meet In Geneva

Officials from the United States, Europe, and Ukraine met in Geneva on Nov. 23 to discuss Washington’s draft plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

President Trump said on Nov. 21 that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had until Thursday to approve the 28-point plan, which would compel Ukraine to renounce ambitions to join NATO, accept limits on its military, and cede territory.

European allies said they were not consulted while Washington was drafting the plan, leading to some confusion as to which parties were involved in formulating it.

Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-Va.) told MSNBC that he believed the plan was “basically drafted by Putin.”

As Ryan Morgan reports for The Epoch Times, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Nov. 22, disputed claims that President Donald Trump’s latest plan to end the fighting in Ukraine amounts to a wish list for Russia.

“The peace proposal was authored by the U.S.,” Rubio wrote in a post on X on Saturday evening.

Rubio added that the proposal incorporated input from both the Russian and Ukrainian sides in the conflict, but his choice of words was careful:

“It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine.”

Earlier on Saturday, PBS NewsHour correspondent Nick Schifrin reported that Rubio had made indications to Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Angus King (I-Maine) that a leaked version of the 28-point proposal was not produced by the Trump administration.

“MORE from [King]: ‘The leaked 28-point plan, which, according to [Rubio], is not of the administration’s position--it is essentially the wish list of the Russians,” Schifrin wrote in a post on X on Saturday night.

Even before Rubio responded, State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said the allegations Schifrin was raising were “blatantly false.”

“As Secretary Rubio and the entire Administration has consistently maintained, this plan was authored by the United States, with input from both the Russians and Ukrainians,” Pigott wrote in an X post.

While the White House has yet to formally release the proposal, The Associated Press and other publications have published draft versions of the 28-point plan.

As we detailed previously, among other items, the published draft points indicated the United States would recognize Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk as de facto territories of Russia, and freeze the conflict along the current battle lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, effectively locking in Russian territorial gains throughout the course of the nearly four-year conflict.

The plan also appears to rule out Ukrainian entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and NATO will agree not to expand any further, while Russia will agree not to invade any more countries. Further, the plan states Ukraine will receive security guarantees, but will also have to cap the size of its military force.

Zelenskyy celebrated Sunday’s meeting in Geneva and said, “It is good that diplomacy has been reinvigorated and that the conversation can be constructive.”

“The Ukrainian and American teams, as well as the teams of our European partners, are in close contact, and I do hope that there will be a result. The bloodshed must be stopped, and we must ensure that the war is never reignited,” he wrote on social media.

“I am awaiting the results of today’s talks and hope that all participants will be constructive. We all need a positive outcome.”

The Ukrainian president had individually thanked all of Kyiv’s allies present at the meeting in Geneva in various posts on X late Saturday and early on Sunday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would have a phone call with Putin on Monday to discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine, adding that he would also request the resumption of a deal for safe passage of grains in the Black Sea. Turkey, a NATO member, has kept up cordial relations with both Ukraine and Russia during the nearly four-year-long war, offering military assistance to Ukraine but not joining the West in sanctioning Moscow. Turkey has hosted three rounds of peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul and has offered to also host a leaders meeting. During a press conference at the G20 summit in South Africa on Sunday, Erdogan said the 2022 Black Sea grain deal that was negotiated between Turkey and the United Nations could demonstrate a path forward for a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine.

“We were able to succeed in this up to a certain point and it did not continue after. Now, during the discussions we will have tomorrow, I will again ask Mr. Putin about this. I think it would be very beneficial if we can start this process,” he said.

Faced with a Thanksgiving holiday deadline, European officials are racing to buy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy more time with their own counter-proposal.

@DD_Geopolitics has posted the full text of Europe’s 24-point counter-proposal for a “peace plan.”

1. End the war and create arrangements meant to prevent any repeat, establishing a permanent framework for “lasting peace and security.”

2. Both sides commit to a full, unconditional ceasefire — in the air, on land, and at sea.

3. Immediate talks begin on the technical setup for monitoring the ceasefire, with U.S. and European participation.

4. A U.S.-led international monitoring mission is introduced, relying mainly on satellites, drones, and remote tools, with an on-the-ground component to investigate alleged violations.

5. A mechanism is created for filing and investigating ceasefire violations and discussing “corrective measures.”

6. Russia must “unconditionally” return all deported or “illegally displaced” Ukrainian children, under international supervision.

7. Full prisoner exchange under the “all for all” principle. Russia must also release all civilian detainees.

8. After the ceasefire stabilizes, both sides take humanitarian steps, including allowing family visits across the line of contact.

9. Ukraine’s sovereignty is reaffirmed; Ukraine cannot be forced into neutrality.

10. Ukraine receives legally binding security guarantees from the U.S. and others — effectively an Article 5-style arrangement.

11. No restrictions are placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or its defense industry, including foreign military cooperation.

12. Security guarantors form an ad-hoc group of European and willing non-European states. Ukraine decides which foreign forces, weapons, and missions it allows on its territory.

13. Ukraine’s NATO membership depends only on internal Alliance consensus.

14. Ukraine becomes an EU member.

15. Ukraine remains a non-nuclear state under the NPT.

16. Territorial issues are addressed only after a full unconditional ceasefire.

17. Territorial negotiations start from the current line of control.

18. Once agreed, neither Russia nor Ukraine may alter territorial arrangements by force.

19. Ukraine regains control of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (with U.S. involvement) and the Kakhovka Dam, under a special transfer mechanism.

20. Ukraine receives unhindered access on the Dnieper River and control of the Kinburn Spit.

21. Ukraine and its partners conduct unrestricted economic cooperation.

22. Ukraine is fully rebuilt and financially compensated — including through frozen Russian sovereign assets, which remain blocked until Russia pays compensation.

23. Sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 may be partially and gradually eased only after a “sustainable peace,” with automatic snap-back if the deal is violated.

24. Separate talks begin on European security architecture with all OSCE states.

@DD_Geopolitics editorial seemed to sum thinsg up well:

"As delusional as you’d expect from Delulu Land. They still haven’t grasped that the side losing the war isn’t the one that gets to make demands."

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy is battling a corruption scandal that threatens to engulf his powerful chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. So he’s feeling the heat, too, back home.

Finally, while speaking with reporters earlier in the day, Trump said the current plan doesn’t represent his final offer.