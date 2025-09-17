First, earlier this month saw the Trump administration lift some sanctions on Belarus in a surprise move (part of a prisoner return deal) - which opens national airline Belavia to international routes, including to the US - and now Moscow has announced there could be resumption of direct flights with the United States. Next, Pentagon observers showed up in Belarus to observe joint exercises with Russia, which was also a clear sign of improving Washington-Moscow relations.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told a press briefing Wednesday, "For our part, today, on the bilateral track with the United States, we are focused, in particular, on the task of resuming direct flights. Unfortunately, there is no proper response from the American side yet. We are making additional efforts, our relevant departments and structures are involved in this work."

Via TASS

He added, "We hope that by the time the format that has been called 'bilateral consultations on irritants' in recent months is resumed, a more constructive attitude will be formed in Washington and we will make real progress in resolving this issue," Ryabkov added.

This is happening even as direct Russia-Ukraine talks have clearly stalled, and there's no forward momentum. But things are still happening directly between the US and Russia, as TASS details:

Russia’s delegation to the first and second rounds of consultations was led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, while Washington’s delegation was headed by US Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter. The first meeting, which took place behind closed doors, lasted for over six hours, and the second round of talks lasted for five hours and a half.

Russia's aviation sector has been under sweeping US and EU sanctions as a result of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This has unleashed an ongoing crisis for Russian carriers, who are in constant need of parts and proper up-to-date mechanics.

The growing trend of aviation parts smuggling was documented in US state-funded sources earlier this year as follows:

On February 13, two weeks before Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine reached the three-year mark, the US Department of Justice announced it had arrested three people linked to an Ohio company on charges of exporting $2 million worth of civilian aircraft parts and components to Russia in circumvention of US export laws. It was at least the fifth time in the past three years that the United States has accused an individual or larger entity of involvement in a scheme to illegally ship aircraft parts to Russia. In the latest case, all three individuals were current and former employees of Flighttime Enterprises, a US subsidiary of a Russian aircraft parts supplier.

Like with most Western sanctions on 'rogue' states abroad, it is the common people who suffer most. For example, in late July 48 people aboard a passenger plane after it crashed in Russia's Far East. The ageing plane was Soviet-era twin turboprop.

The same trend has been seen in Iran, which over the last decade has witnessed horrific aviation accidents, including the loss of a sitting president when his military helicopter crashed near Azerbaijan. Getting sanctions lifted on the aviation industry is likely a top priority of Russia's when it comes to bilateral talks with the US.