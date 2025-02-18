Russian Air Base In Syria Hit With Overnight Drone Attack: Reports

At a tense diplomatic moment where Russia is trying to negotiate with Syria's new rulers in order to keep a military presence at Moscow's two longtime Russian bases on Syria's coast, Hmeimim airbase reportedly came under drone attack overnight.

"Unidentified drones attacked a Russian-controlled air base in Syria overnight, Iran-linked media reported early Tuesday, as Moscow seeks to maintain its military presence following the ouster of its closest ally in the region," The Moscow Times writes.

Via Anadolu Agency

The publication cites regional publication Sabereen News: "Anti-aircraft guns inside the Russian-controlled Hmeimim air base in Syria are intercepting unidentified drones flying over the Russian base," details the report.

The drone attack reportedly lasted for up to an hour. It was unlikely to have been the ruling Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants under Jolani behind the attack, but could have been any of the hundreds of jihadist groups still running around Syria.

This has included thousands of foreign fighters, such as Chechens, which would have clear motives to continue attacking the Russian presence.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties from the Russian side, or much in the way of details given.

Russian forces throughout the country had rapidly pulled back to the two bases in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's December 8 ouster. Since then the naval base at Tartus and the Khmeimim Air Base near Latakia have seen a scramble of personnel packing up equipment, with the fate of the bases uncertain.

Below is unverified video purporting to show the attack as it was in progress:

A circulating video of the attack on the Hmeimim base in Latakia with drones at dawn today



Reports of a drone attack to be taking place on the Russian Khmeimim Airbase, near Jableh, northwestern Syria. Air defense systems are active and are trying to intercept incoming drones… pic.twitter.com/wG1AMkATj2 — Report Syrian (@reportsyrian) February 18, 2025

The Washington Post reported last week, "Syria is open to letting Russia keep its air and naval bases along the Mediterranean coast as long as any agreement with the Kremlin serves the country’s interests, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said in an interview this week, underscoring the pragmatic approach taken by his government as it charts new alliances and reassesses old ones forged under the previous regime."

* * *

ZeroHedge is largely reader supported. Please consider subscribing or buying something from our store. Thanks for your support.