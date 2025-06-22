Satellite Imagery Flags "Unusual Activity" At Iran's Fordow Nuclear Site Days Before U.S. Strike

In an overnight address to the nation, President Trump announced that U.S. stealth bombers had "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's three primary nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. He issued a direct warning to Tehran, stating that unless the regime agrees to a peace deal with Israel, additional U.S. military action remains on the table. The attack signals Trump's dramatic geopolitical u-turn after having long advocated for keeping the U.S. out of Middle Eastern wars.

"This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump told the American people in a three-minute speech from the White House late Saturday night.

"Remember, there are many targets left," the president said, adding, "Tonight's was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."

Before the deployment of six U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bombers—each armed with a 30,000-pound GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator—a satellite intelligence report from Maxar Technologies identified "unusual" activity near the entrance of Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility.

The observed movement on Thursday and Friday showed "unusual truck and vehicular activity" near the entrance of the underground Fordow complex south of Tehran. This may indicate foreknowledge or heightened alert status at Iran's high-value nuclear sites.

Newsweek cited Maxar's report and provided more color on the unusual movements:

Pictures captured on Thursday and Friday showed "unusual truck and vehicular activity" close to the entrance of the underground Fordow complex south of Tehran, satellite imagery giant Maxar said late on Saturday U.S. time. A total of 16 cargo trucks were spotted on the access road leading up to the Fordow tunnel entrance on Thursday, but most of the trucks had relocated to one kilometer (0.6 miles) northwest of the access road by the following day, Maxar said. New trucks and multiple bulldozers had appeared close to the main entrance by Friday, with one truck very close to the main tunnel entrance, the satellite imagery provider said. Satellite imagery captured by Maxar on Thursday (days before the U.S. bombing raid) shows cargo trucks near the underground entrance of the Fordow fuel enrichment facility.

Maxar satellite imagery of Fordo fuel enrichment facility.

In a separate report, post-bombing, X users cite satellite imagery from UK-based Think Tank Open Source Center that shows what appears to be "visible damage to Fordow."

"Several entry points can be seen, indicating the explosives penetrated deep towards the facility. The entry points are on the ridgelines, which are directly above the centrifuge halls," breaking conflict news account Megatron wrote on X.

President Trump also issued a warning overnight, stating that if Tehran refuses to negotiate a peace deal, U.S. bombers and fighter aircraft will hit other targets. This scenario aligns with the escalation pathway we outlined in our October 2024 geopolitical report to readers.

