Saudi Delegation Makes Unexpected Appearance In Tehran For Start Of Ayatollah's Funeral

Friday and Saturday kick off what will be up to a week of solemn funeral observances for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - a major historic event which is expected to draw some 15 to 20 million mourners in Tehran and across Iranian cities.

Iran on Thursday issued a warning to the United States and Israel, Reuters reported:

"We warn the enemies of Iran, especially the U.S. and the Zionist regime (Israel), to avoid any miscalculation and to think about the harsh retaliation our armed forces would make to any threat and aggression against our country," Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a statement carried by state media.

Coffins containing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei & members of his family at a mosque in Tehran, after their deaths during the opening of the US-Israeli 'Operation Epic Fury'. Getty Images

The funeral procession events are expected to extend all the way to July 9, upon which the late Ayatollah will be buried in his hometown of Mashhad. Qom, as well as Shia centers in Iraq will also observe large-scale funeral events.

Delegations representing various governments in the region have begun arriving in Tehran on Friday to pay their respects, though the Iranian government has made clear that no European governments were invited.

There has already been some surprises, with Reuters reporting that Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji and his delegation have showed up in Tehran to pay their respects - though they weren't officially expected, per Iranian state publications...

⚡️BREAKING: Unexpected arrival of Saudi Arabia's Deputy Foreign Minister at the funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Khamenei



While Oman and Qatar were on the list of foreign delegations, Saudi Arabia was Not pic.twitter.com/zjGrnKJ8TK — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) July 3, 2026

This is perhaps a symbolic sign of a thawing of sorts between Gulf GCC states and Iran, at a moment the extended ceasefire continues to hold in order to give peace negotiations centered in Qatar and Switzerland a greater chance of success.

Media reports have indicated that the Trump administration is holding off any further military action during the funeral proceedings, and given that in Washington major July 4th events will kick off over the weekend, which marks the 250th anniversary of America's founding.

One delegation which was indeed expected, and has arrived amid the cameras are the Russians, headed by Dmitry Medvedev, former president and now Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council:

Russia's Medvedev and the Russian delegation paid their respects to Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/FjCjQGDs0R — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 3, 2026

Also, regional media notes that "Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian paid his respects on Friday before the remains of Ali Khamenei, accompanied by government officials including the Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf."

"State television footage showed Masoud Pezeshkian praying before the former supreme leader's coffin, upon which a black turban rests," Middle East Eye reported. For more details on what to expect in the coming days, read our:

Below is a round-up of some of the latest headlines and developments via MEE:

Ali Khamenei’s body arrived at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla mosque, where mourners have begun gathering ahead of Saturday’s funeral.

Iranian authorities expect more than 20 million people to participate in funeral ceremonies, which will conclude with Khamenei’s burial in Mashhad on July 9.

A red flag from the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad was placed over Khamenei’s coffin during ceremonies in Tehran.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, the new commander of the IRGC, made a rare public appearance during a memorial event in the Iranian capital.

Pakistan’s interior minister arrived in Iran ahead of the funeral as foreign delegations continue to gather for the ceremonies.

President Donald Trump said Iran has “almost agreed” to US demands and confirmed negotiations with Tehran will continue.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said lasting peace in the region must be comprehensive and free from external interference.

Iran’s UN representative warned that any US violation of the memorandum of understanding would trigger an Iranian response.

Iran’s military command instructed vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to follow designated routes or face a “forceful response”.

In Lebanon, President Joseph Aoun called for international pressure on Israel to implement the framework agreement, while Israel announced the Givati Brigade had completed its mission in southern Lebanon.

Below: Medvedev and the Russian delegation are given a warm red-carpet welcome in Tehran, after which he proceeds to where the slain supreme leader's coffin is displayed for mourners:

The Russian plane indeed carried Medvedev



The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council & special envoy of Putin, arrived in Iran to participate in the farewell ceremony & pay his respects to the martyred leader of Iran. https://t.co/zI795Kzkuw pic.twitter.com/jfKGTf7AcE — Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) (@AryJeayBackup) July 3, 2026

As for the Saudis visiting Tehran, this in and of itself is a rare, unexpected development in relations - given the two sides have only slowly reopened diplomatic relations in the past few years, with mutual embassies going active - a feat largely mediated by China. Might their be some backchannel diplomacy happening while the Saudis are there?