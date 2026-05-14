Separate Peace? Saudi Arabia Floats Regional Non-Aggression Pact With Iran

Are regional Gulf countries seeking to forge there own separate peace deals with Iran, apart from the United States? That's what fresh Thursday reporting in the Financial Times suggests.

The report says Saudi Arabia is supposedly considering a non-aggression pact between the Middle East states and Iran after the military conflict between the United States and Iran ends, the FT indicates.

via Express Tribune

Citing diplomatic sources, it describes that Riyadh is assessing a model of the Helsinki Process, which helped reduce tensions in Europe during the Cold War, and created an uneasy East-West peace in post-WW2 Europe.

The driving rationale behind the potential diplomatic framework is that while Iran is "weakened," the reality is that it still "poses a threat to its neighbors."

An Arab diplomat cited by FT said that a non-aggression pact modelled along the lines of the Helsinki process is something likely to be embraced by most Arab and Muslim states, as well as by Iranian leader.

"It all depends on who is in it - in the current climate, you are not going to be able to get Iran and Israel... Without Israel, it could be counterproductive because after Iran, they are seen as the biggest source of conflict. But Iran is not going anywhere, and this is why the Saudis are pushing it," the source stated.

The Abraham Accords have theoretically attempted to build a normalization and non-aggression foundation involving Arab states and Israel, but other countries and populations in the region are suspicious of it for the very fact that it is seen fundamentally as a pro-US and pro-Israeli axis of alignment.

As for for Tehran and Riyadh, they recently have experience with direct, good faith talks, given that it was only in 2023 that China made history when it brokered a landmark normalization deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia - after which mutual embassies opened and went into operation.

This week, Reuters and other sources revealed for the first time that at the height of Trump's Operation Epic Fury which began in late February and endured through March into early April, the UAE directly fired back on Iran as it was under attack by drones and missiles. Also interesting is the fresh revelation that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu made a secret visit to the UAE as the Iran war was in full swing - though UAE has officially denied it, perhaps not wanting to inflame Arab public sentiment.

Kuwait also reportedly directly attacked Iranian interests, and additionally the Saudis attacked Shia Iraqi militias seen as cooperating with Iran.

Highways, railroads and ports in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Oman have been transformed into an emergency logistics lifeline during the Iran war, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz



With talks between the U.S. and Iran deadlocked, the conflict has devolved into an economic war of… pic.twitter.com/bgnzBmGc6g — Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) May 13, 2026

Interestingly, US intelligence and the governments involved kept this under wraps for many weeks, and it suggests just how close the world was to witnessing a broader regional war that could have quickly spun out of control. Before the series of disclosures, it was widely assumed that only the United States military was 'defending' the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. But clearly some of these countries were hitting back against the Islamic Republic on their own.