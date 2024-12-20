Six Embassies Damaged In 'Barbaric' Russian Attack On Kiev

Yesterday Ukraine launched six US-made long-range ATACMs missiles and four British-made Storm Shadow missiles against Russian territory, many of which were reportedly intercepted over the Rostov region. Russia said in the aftermath that swift and appropriate retaliation would come, and already Friday morning it appears Moscow has made good on its threat.

Significantly, major Russian missile barrages have targeted the capital of Kiev. At least one person was killed in the attack, which also damaged a number of foreign embassies. A dozen other people were injured in these strikes.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said that the Albanian, Argentinian, North Macedonian, Palestinian, Portuguese and Montenegrin embassies were damaged in the attack. It appears they were all housed in one large building.

Moscow said it hit the control room of Ukraine's Secret Service (SBU) among other locations. Image via Sky News

Ukraine's foreign ministry called the attack "barbaric" after severe destruction in some districts, including an area which saw a gas pipeline damaged and five cars catch fire. Five among the injured have been hospitalized.

Portugal, whose diplomatic mission was among those hit, summoned the Russian ambassador to condemn the assault and damage. "It is absolutely unacceptable that any attack should target or have an impact on diplomatic premises," the Portuguese government said in a written statement.

The Kremlin has specified that it was direct retaliation for the Thursday attacks on Rostov using Western weapons:

The city's authorities claim Russia used a combination of Kinzhal ballistic missiles and either Iskander-M or KN-23 systems. The Russian defence ministry, meanwhile, claimed the attack was a response to Kyiv's strike on the Kamensky Combine in Russia's Rostov region and said Moscow forces had launched a strike with long-range precision weapons targeting the Ukrainian security service's command post and the Kyiv Luch design bureau, which develops various anti-aircraft and missile systems.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that it could begin targeting "decision-making centers" in Ukraine as a result of the US greenlighting long-range strikes on Russian territory utilizing Western weapons.

During Thursday remarks before the annual press Q&A with the Russian president, Putin warned that more Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missiles could be used, emphasizing that there is no defense against them. He further warned that if the West and US want to test Russia's red lines, then some kind of missile "duel" could happen.

"Let them propose… some kind of technological experiment – a kind of high-tech duel of the 21st century, let’s say," Putin proposed at the Moscow event.

"Let them name some object, let's say, in Kyiv, concentrate all their air defense and missile defense forces there, and we will hit it with Oreshnik and see what happens. We are ready for such an experiment. Is the other side ready?" he posed threateningly.

Apparently the several embassies were all located in a single building which suffered damage:

The fact that Russia launched powerful missiles on areas of the Ukrainian capital known to house embassies is a dangerous precedent and could be some intentional signaling. What happens if the US, UK, German, or French embassies are hit or suffer damage? It could be a sure path to WW3.