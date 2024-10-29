State Department Alerts Congress: Iranian Spy Teams Are Attempting To Assassinate Former Trump Officials

The Washington Free Beacon has obtained a non-public notice sent from the State Department to congressional leaders last week about Iranian spies actively hunting and planning assassination attempts on two senior officials from the Trump administration. We initially reported on this emerging threat in March under the headline, "Iranian Assassin On The Loose In America, Targeting Trump-era Officials." This threat appears ongoing, with the Biden-Harris administration's open border policies allowing terrorists easier entry into the US.

Washington Free Beacon reports:

The notification, which the State Department transmitted to congressional leaders last week, reveals that Pompeo and former U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook continue to face "serious and credible" threats from a foreign nation, reported to be Iran. The findings come on the eve of a contested presidential election in which Iran's plots to assassinate former president Donald Trump have taken center stage in recent weeks. Trump was briefed late last month about real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States, according to his campaign.

The non-public notice did not describe Tehran's assassination plots or any recent incidents that would prompt this alert on Capitol Hill.

Former President Trump wrote on X last month that there were "Big threats on my life by Iran ... and moves were already made by Iran that didn't work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before."

Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2024

In March, we reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Miami Field Office published new details about an Iranian intelligence officer by the name of Majid Dastjani Farahani running amok in the US.

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris admin has kept much of this chaos concealed from the public because it's an election year and would make for optically displeasing headlines. Yet their disastrous open southern border policies have flooded the nation with murders, criminals, gangs, and terrorists.

And what happens if Israel ramps up additional attacks on Iran and sparks broader conflict across the Middle East? Will more Iranian spy teams be activated across the nation and cause chaos? Open borders have serious consequences.