Swedish Police Board Chinese Bulk Carrier Suspected Of Undersea Cable Sabotage

Swedish police have finally boarded the Yi Peng 3, a 225-meter bulk carrier suspected of sabotaging undersea fiber optic cables in the Baltic Sea last month. This was done at the invitation of Chinese authorities, according to Reuters.

The Chinese bulk carrier is at the center of the sabotage investigation and threatens to push the limits of maritime law after EU investigators believe the ship deliberately drug its anchor along the Baltic seabed for more than 100 miles, damaging the Cinia C-Lion1 submarine cable between Finland and Germany.

More from Reuters:

Swedish police said on Thursday they participated on board the Yi Peng 3 as observers only, while Chinese authorities conducted investigations. "In parallel, the preliminary investigation into sabotage in connection with two cable breaks in the Baltic Sea is continuing," the police said in a statement. The actions taken on board the ship on Thursday were not part of the Swedish-led preliminary investigation, the police added.

Reuters noted:

Western intelligence officials from multiple countries have said they are confident the Chinese ship caused the cuts to both cables. But they have expressed different views on whether these were accidents or could have been deliberate.

Shipping data from Marine Traffic shows Yi Peng 3 anchored in the Kattegat strait between Denmark and Sweden, along with several military vessels, including ones from Sweden and Germany.

Media outlet ScandAsia cited underwater footage data showing drag marks from the bulk carrier's anchor:

Experts have raised suspicions of sabotage attempts related to underwater cables near Læsø, following new underwater footage obtained by TV 2. The underwater footage reveals drag marks on the seabed coinciding with the mysterious maneuvers of the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, which occurred just ten days prior to the cable breaks in the Baltic Sea. Recent underwater drone operations conducted by TV 2, TV 2 Nord, and Swedish TV 4 off the coast of Læsø captured footage of a broad, dark line on the seabed. Drone operator Trond Larsen from Blueye Robotics confirmed that the marks align with the coordinates where the Yi Peng 3 passed over Danish data cables on November 7. "There is a distinct mark that shares the same course as Yi Peng 3," said Larsen while observing the sonar footage. This latest discovery has strengthened experts' suspicions that the Yi Peng 3 may have participated in sabotage against three Danish-Swedish cables located on the seabed off Læsø. The 224-meter-long cargo ship carried out an unusual maneuver just ten days before the cables sustained damage.

Here's our reporting on the ongoing situation:

