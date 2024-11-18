"Fault" Strikes Undersea Fiber Cable In Baltic Sea Connecting Finland & Germany

Finnish networking company Cinia reports that its submarine communications cable, "C-Lion1," which connects Finland and Germany and provides a direct, high-capacity data link between Northern and Central Europe, has encountered a "fault."

"A fault has been detected in the Cinia C-Lion1 submarine cable between Finland and Germany on 18 November, 2024. Due to the fault, the services provided over the C-Lion1 cable are down. The cause of the fault is being investigated. More information of the situation will be updated on Tuesday 19 November, 2024," Cinia wrote in a statement on its website.

C-Lion1 is an undersea fiber cable between Rostock, Germany, and Helsinki, Finland, connecting businesses in central Europe with data centers in northern Europe. It was constructed in early 2016 and has a total capacity of 144 terabits per second, facilitating low latency and secure data transmission.

Cinia did not provide further details about the cause of the fault on C-Lion1 or if there were any disruptions in data communications.

One X user speculated, "Potential cause of C-lion1 cable break The crude oil tanker Magic Lady on its way from St. Petersburg to Dakar, which behaved strangely 2024-11-18 10:23:17 UTC in the Baltic Sea."

A little more than two years ago, in a similar area of the Baltic Sea, Russia's Nord Stream undersea pipeline feeding Germany NatGas exploded. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that the US ordered the attack on the vital pipeline.

*Developing...