Swedish Rapper "Gaboro" Gunned Down As Scandinavian Nation Plagued With Gang Violence

A shocking video surfaced on X early Friday, appearing to show an assassin holding a smartphone to film the killing of Swedish rapper "Gaboro." This brutal execution highlights the ongoing plague of gang violence in the Scandinavian nation amid a national migrant crisis.

Swedish rapper Gaboro was chased down by an individual holding a smartphone and filming with what appears to be a 9mm pistol.

According to the Mirror, the assassination occurred in the city of Norrköping and comes just six months after rapper "C.Gambino" was gunned down.

🇸🇪 Famous Swedish Rapper "Gaboro" was shot multiple times and killed in a car park!



You can hear him screaming out loud ”I beg you” in Swedish in the end.



Sweden was a safe country.

The murder of Gaboro, 23, was even allegedly recorded by his gunman with the terrifying footage being shared on social media. The disturbing footage looked to have been filmed by the gunman as he repeatedly attacks the star as he tries to get away. Sadly, Gaboro, whose real name is Ninos Khouri, was unable to evade the incident. The footage shows a man heading towards a vehicle in a car park before he is attacked. A number of gunshots are then heard before the shooter stands over the stricken man and fires more. It appeared as though the man was pleading for his life before the final fatal shots. Police were informed of a shooting in a parking lot in the city centre at around 8pm last night and have said no arrests have yet been made in connection to the tragedy. It's said police arrived at the scene to find the rapper with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital but sadly died shortly after from his injuries.

Research firm Geopolitical Intelligence Services recently pointed out that the Scandinavian country has the "highest rate of gangland killings in Europe" and has "transitioned from being a model of inspiration to becoming a warning example."

GIS continued:

"The main cause of the crisis is a combination of an open-door migration policy with no accompanying policy to help the newcomers integrate. The consequence has been the emergence of neighborhoods where almost all residents are immigrants, where unemployment rates are very high and where the children of immigrants go to schools where no other children, often not even teachers, are proficient in Swedish. This has served as an incubator for crime, as gangs take over where society fails."

None of this should come as a surprise to readers...

It's remarkable that Sweden was once considered a model country, but now it has become a crime-infested gangland after nation-killing mass immigration from third-world countries. Well done, liberals!