Thailand, Cambodia Agree To Ceasefire Following Trump's Diplomatic Pressure

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an unconditional ceasefire to halt the deadliest border clashes in over a decade. The agreement was reached on the fifth day of fighting, or about two days after President Trump threatened to withhold trade deals from both countries unless a swift resolution was reached.

Thailand's Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met earlier in Malaysia, in talks hosted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Anwar facilitated a breakthrough, unconditional ceasefire deal between the two countries, which have been fighting over their highly disputed 500-mile land border.

Anwar serves as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Washington and Beijing both deployed envoys to support talks.

"Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows: One, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from 24 hours local time, midnight on 28th July 2025, tonight," Anwar said after the talks.

Reuters noted that the U.S. and Chinese ambassadors to Malaysia attended the meeting in Putrajaya, the administrative capital, held at Anwar's residence.

"The purpose of this meeting is to achieve an immediate 'ceasefire', initiated by President Donald Trump and agreed to by the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand," Cambodian PM Hun Manet wrote in a post on X.

Over the weekend, the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia intensified, with 34 dead and more than 168,000 displaced across the 500-mile land border between the two countries.

President Donald Trump called both leaders on Saturday, warning that no trade agreements would be made with either country unless the fighting stops.

