Tit-For-Tat: China Hits Back At US With Tighter Drone Export Controls

Sino-US relations are showing renewed signs of deterioration ahead of President Xi Jinping's expected visit to the US in late September. Beijing is retaliating against a series of recent U.S. trade restrictions.

The Financial Times reports that the Commerce Ministry is set to review exports of drones, critical components, and related dual-use technologies on a "case-by-case basis." The report did not mention the exact details.

The ministry also barred Chinese companies from dealing with Applied DNA Sciences and five other U.S. entities accused of "supporting illegal U.S. sanctions concerning Xinjiang."

The ministry's announcements come as the Trump administration has added 43 Chinese companies to its forced-labor import blacklist and imposed tighter Federal Communications Commission restrictions on Chinese drones, routers, telecommunications equipment, and other high-tech devices.

Here's the reporting on US restrictions:

The "measures seriously violate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and severely damage China's legitimate rights and interests. China has no choice but to take necessary countermeasures in response," the ministry wrote in a statement.

Uncertainty surrounding Beijing's drone export controls should concern U.S. hobbyists and commercial operators. China remains the epicenter of the global drone industry and is home to major manufacturers, including DJI, Autel Robotics, and XAG, leaving US buyers exposed to potential disruptions in drones, components, and replacement parts.

Looking ahead, Xi is expected to arrive at the White House on September 24 for a meeting with President Trump.

"President Xi is coming over on September 24, and ‌we talked about it (artificial intelligence) when I was over in Beijing, and we'll be talking about it again," Trump recently said.

Polymarket odds have Xi's US visit at 93% odds.

Will Xi Jinping visit US before 2027?

Yes 93% · No 8%

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The only problem here is that shell companies and intermediaries can often find workarounds to corporate sanctions. That became clear earlier this year when banned Nvidia AI chips ended up in China.