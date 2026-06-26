Trump-Backed Colombian President-Elect Gives Guerrillas "One Month To Surrender" As Socialist Era Ends

Colombia's president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella gave drug cartels and guerrilla groups one month to surrender, marking a massive U-turn from the soft-on-crime policies of the socialist regime under incumbent President Gustavo Petro.

"To all those acting outside the law, you have one month to arrange your submission," Trump-Backed Espriella said in his first speech since official results confirmed his electoral win on Sunday.

Colombia's President-Elect Abelardo de la Espriella:



To those who are outside the law, I have a categorical message: You have one month to come to your senses and organize your submission to the rule of law.



Under my government there will be no generous offers or unacceptable… pic.twitter.com/G94Pep8rcg — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 25, 2026

"In my administration, there will be no generous offers or unacceptable concessions like those they received from the regime that is coming to an end," Espriella added, in reference to the outgoing socialists who favored kind words with narcoterrorists.

Under Petro, a new United Nations report showed that Colombian coca cultivation hit a record high in 2024, with planted acreage rising 3.5% to 261,000 hectares, or about 645,000 acres.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime did not publish its usual estimate for potential cocaine output, although the previous year's coca crop was enough to produce more than 2,600 tons of the drug, according to Bloomberg.

The surge in production under the socialist regime has fueled Colombia's worsening security crisis.

Across Latin America, there has been a massive shift in politics after years of failed socialism sent the continent into an era marked by surging violent crime, economic stagnation, debt traps, currency declines, and collapsing public confidence.

Now, the shift is toward right-wing leaders who support law and order and capitalism.

As socialism and Marxism are eradicated like cockroaches across Latin America, a troubling rise of left-wing revolutionaries in New York City has finally alarmed the mainstream Democratic Party.