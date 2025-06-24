Trump Chastises Russia's Medvedev Over 'Casually' Saying The 'N-Word'

President Trump while messaging seemingly non-stop on the Iran-Israel war found time late Monday to lash out at Russia's deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev over his latest nuclear-related comments connected to the ongoing Iran war.

Trump chastised Medvedev for "casually" talking about nuclear weapons, especially given that Medvedev had claimed that due to America's bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, there are several countries ready and willing to provide Tehran with weapons of mass destruction.

The former Russian president didn't identify such nations, but only said in the Sunday statement, "A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads."

And he also said provocatively of Iran, "The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue."

Trump's belated clap-back came Monday via his Truth Social platform, where he wrote: "Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?"

Continuing the humor and obvious sarcasm, Trump informed Medvedev in the message that "the ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually."

"Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY. The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually," Trump had said.

Then Trump pivoted to touting US military might, supposedly on display with the weekend attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

"They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly,” Trump wrote.

Medvedev often acts as what we might call "Russia's John Bolton"...

He plays 'bad cop' to Putin's 'good cop' - or often says the quiet part out loud, and issues the most extreme threats, with Putin often later being the voice of reason, dialing down the threats based on the possibility of the West making concessions in Ukraine.

Later on Monday, Medvedev actually responded to Trump's N-word commentary. "Regarding President Trump’s concerns: I condemn the US strike on Iran – it failed to achieve its objectives. However, Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran because, unlike Israel, we are parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," he wrote on X.