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Trump Hits Cuba With New Sanctions; Rubio Warns Of Havana's Foreign Influence Ops

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by Tyler Durden
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The Trump administration's Cuba pressure campaign accelerated this past week, with Trump signing an executive order Friday that broadens U.S. sanctions against Havana and opens the door to severe penalties on foreign firms operating key nodes in the Cuban economy. On top of this, Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a very interesting comment, as if he or his staffers had read our late-2025 note titled "Is There A 'Cuba Connection' Behind The Radicalization Of America's Nonprofit Left?"

Let's begin with the next round of U.S. sanctions that target the communist regime, more specifically, individuals, entities, affiliates, officials, and supporters linked to Cuba's security apparatus, corruption, or serious human rights abuses. It also authorizes secondary sanctions against parties that conduct or facilitate transactions with sanctioned targets, as this can only be viewed as maximum pressure against the Havana communists ramping up. 

Reuters quoted Jeremy Paner, a former sanctions investigator at the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, who said the next round of sanctions was the most significant on non-U.S. companies since the U.S. embargo against Cuba began decades ago. 

"Oil and gas, mining companies, and ‌banks that have carefully segregated their Cuba operations from the United States are no longer protected," said Paner, who now works for law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

Reuters also quoted that Trump's order contained an implicit warning to Cuba, accusing the Cuban communists of being in cahoots with Iran and militant groups like Hezbollah. 

"Cuba provides a permissive environment for hostile foreign intelligence, military, and terrorist operations less than 100 miles from the American homeland," one official said.

Also, this week, Rubio told Fox News that Cuban communists are a national security threat because they had "rolled out the welcome mat to adversaries" of the US.

"We are not going to have a foreign military or intelligence or security apparatus operating with impunity 90 miles off the shores of the United States," Rubio said. "That's not going to happen under President Trump."

Rubio's warning about foreign influence operations emanating from the communist island has been on our radar for months, particularly given the long-running pattern of U.S.-based left-wing NGOs and Democratic Party figures praising, visiting, or engaging with Havana-linked communist networks.

That is why, in late December, we asked a very simple question: Is There A "Cuba Connection" Behind The Radicalization Of America's Nonprofit Left?

In that note, we documented the weird obsession among certain U.S.-based left-wing NGOs and Democratic-aligned politicians with traveling to Cuba for revolutionary workshops. The big question was whether this represents more than activist tourism, and whether foreign ideological grooming has helped shape the current messaging from the Democratic Party today that embraces anti-American rhetoric, rejects capitalism, and openly calls for socialist revolution. 

Miami Herald reported...

Democratic Socialists of America openly touting their visit...

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ...

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ...

Neville Roy Singham (China-based) linked CodePink ...

The list goes on and on...

And again.

Elizabeth Warren embracing SLC head ... 

ICAP (the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples) sits at the center, functioning as a coordinating hub. Orbiting it is the National Network on Cuba (NNOC), a deliberately loose coalition that links 77 organizations, including activists, nonprofits, and campaigns, while minimizing legal exposure and avoiding clear command structures. The National Lawyers Guild serves as the lawfare and agitation arm, training protesters, facilitating delegations, and litigating against U.S. institutions under the guise of civil rights.

Funding and infrastructure come from the Neville Roy Singham Network, a web of organizations linked to Chinese Communist Party-aligned capital that provides money, logistics, and professionalized organizing capacity. Public narratives are amplified by legacy anti-war organizations like CODEPINK and the ANSWER Coalition, which are also now under the Singham umbrella. They frame U.S. foreign policy as illegitimate while defending authoritarian adversaries. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) functions as the political activation channel, translating activist energy into electoral and legislative influence on behalf of the Cuban regime.

The chart that likely got the attention of Rubio:

As per The Washington Times, "Cuba's intelligence apparatus is training foreign nationals to wage war against the West."

What war looks like in the information domain:

Comments from Rubio this week suggest that Cuba is no longer just about sanctions, crude oil flows, or a decaying communist regime 90 miles from Florida. The Trump team appears to understand that the Havana communists have an active hostile influence node, one allegedly tied to foreign influence operations reaching deep into America's left-wing NGO world and deep within the Democratic Party.

Remember when Democrats screamed "Russia, Russia, Russia" over a fake dossier? Well, the tables are about to turn, and now it's going to be about radicalization in the Democratic Party and clear links to communists and also chaos …

Unhinged left-wing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for "maximum warfare" last week, but his party is about to see it.

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