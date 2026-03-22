"On Our Way To Cuba": Left-Wing Nonprofit Boss Flies First Class For Virtue Signaling Tour

The head of a left-wing nonprofit, reportedly linked to a Marxist propaganda network connected to a China-based billionaire, flew first class while her supporters traveled in coach to Cuba. This appears to be an effort aimed at disrupting U.S. foreign policy operations in the Caribbean.

"NOW we're on our way to Cuba!" Code Pink wrote on X on Friday.

NOW 🇨🇺 We're on our way to Cuba!



Our CODEPINK delegation to the Nuestra América convoy is carrying thousands of pounds of urgently needed humanitarian aid.



We stand with Cuba! pic.twitter.com/ZxirbToPX6 — CODEPINK (@codepink) March 20, 2026

Code Pink's Medea Benjamin, of course, flies first class.

🇨🇺 💗 We're flying to Cuba with a plane full of medical aid & delegates to support the Cuban people in the face of the heinous US blockade. pic.twitter.com/CaVmRaTJ6Y — CODEPINK (@codepink) March 20, 2026

Their mission is simple: to fly medical supplies to the financially collapsed island, which the left-wing nonprofit claims is being "suffocated by the U.S. blockade." Yet judging by the small volume of supplies, the mission appears to be little more than an information operations campaign against President Trump's foreign policy in the Caribbean that could very well end with Cuba ditching communism, which has been nothing but a disastrous experiment.

🇨🇺✌️ We’re in Havana!



Our delegation is starting to land with medical donations for the Cuban people as they are suffocated by the U.S. blockade. pic.twitter.com/9wK4mLn3fS — CODEPINK (@codepink) March 20, 2026

Champagne socialists...

BREAKING - It’s now been revealed the Cuban regime was forced to deploy armed security to protect the five-star hotel where champagne socialists like Hasan were staying, fearing locals might attempt to storm it in protest of the country’s electricity being diverted to the hotel. pic.twitter.com/fzm96NiNyQ — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 22, 2026

In late December, Code Pink's Medea Benjamin and Vijay Prashad of the Marxist-aligned Tricontinental Institute for Social Research tried to organize a "flotilla to Cuba" modeled on the Gaza flotillas. It appears Code Pink is furious that President Trump is set to play a major role in Cuban politics, as opposed to the current communist regime in Havana and the Chinese government.

Funding and infrastructure for these operations appear to come from the Neville Roy Singham Network, a web of organizations tied to Chinese Communist Party-aligned capital that provides money, logistics, and professionalized organizing capacity. Public narratives are amplified by legacy anti-war organizations such as Code Pink and the ANSWER Coalition, which are now also under the Singham umbrella.

Singham, who is married to activist Jodie Evans, co-founder of Code Pink, has been alleged by House Republicans to be a major financial backer of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which has organized nationwide protests, including unrest in Los Angeles. According to recent reporting by The New York Times, Singham resides in China while maintaining a long record of supporting far-left nonprofits, including Code Pink, that oppose U.S. interests and align with U.S. adversaries.

These far-left nonprofits frame U.S. foreign policy as illegitimate while defending authoritarian regimes. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) function as the political activation channel, translating activist energy into electoral and legislative influence on behalf of the Cuban regime.

In fact, we recently penned the note "Is There A "Cuba Connection" Behind The Radicalization Of America's Nonprofit Left"...

Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer told us earlier this year, "Singham's anti-American villainy became clear with his financing of the violent Black Lives Matter uprisings — to Communist China's delight. He is absolutely in bed with the CCP."

If you want to understand why the radical left appears to hate America and seeks to implode the nation from within, it is not difficult to see that these ideas are rarely developed organically. More often, they are shaped and reinforced by outside influences. This chart helps explain why the radical left has become so radical.

To understand Code Pink's actual mission in Cuba, it's important to recognize that it is an optics campaign. Trump's foreign policy crusade - from regime change operations in Venezuela to shifting the Americas from far-left control to right-wing, as well as pressuring China - has infuriated America's left, but more importantly, China. Soon, communism in Cuba may fall as a result.

Under the previous regime, China was able to tap into Venezuela's cheap oil reserves. Not anymore with Trump cleaning up the West.

"Venezuela has been a vassal of China and is endowed with the largest proven oil reserves in the world. Venezuela is now a U.S. vassal, and her oil is not going to China anymore since Trump’s coup. Bravo," ex-Credit Suisse star Zoltan Pozsar, now runs an advisory firm called Ex Uno Plures, wrote in a note.

The broader issue is the extent to which foreign influence may have hijacked America’s nonprofit ecosystem (on the left and the right), underscoring the urgent need for reforms across the entire nonprofit universe. The pattern on the left is the most alarming...

... seen in riots and the burning down of city blocks, which does not appear entirely organic; rather, it bears all the signs of asymmetric warfare.

* * * BEEF IS BACK!