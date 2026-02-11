State Department Hones In On Left-Wing NGOs As Vectors Of Chinese Influence Operations

It appears the Trump administration is finally getting serious about dark money-funded NGOs that are sowing chaos on America's city streets, with apparent links to foreign influence operations. More alarmingly, these same nonprofits appear to sit at the center of the protest industrial complex and are actively amplified and promoted by prominent members of the Democratic Party. This highly organized and well-funded protest machine has waged an endless decade-long color revolution-style operation of chaos against President Trump.

The New York Post reports the State Department has sent a report to Congress connecting the left-wing nonprofits Code Pink and the People's Forum to Chinese propaganda influence operations, mostly because of their direct association with China-based Marxist Neville Roy Singham, who operates the so-called "Singham network" of nonprofits.

"Partisan hacks spent years peddling the phony Russia collusion hoax while turning a blind eye to the sprawling web of far-left activist organizations who push the agendas of the Chinese Communist Party," Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers said in a statement provided to The Post. "Organizations like Code Pink and the People's Forum denigrate the United States, whitewash the violence of Marxist regimes, and run cover for China while enjoying an influx of cash from a donor network with connections to the Chinese Communist Party," Rogers added. "The State Department will pursue complete transparency for the donor and NGO networks that lobby for our adversaries and seek to weaken the resolve of the United States."

The report on "Countering Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference" alleges that China "spreads propaganda through influence campaigns run by nonprofit organizations like Code Pink, the People's Forum and groups linked with the notorious Singham network." The so-called "Singham network" are nonprofits funded by tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, whose wife is a co-founder of Code Pink. Singham, an American expat living in China, "works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide," the New York Times reported in 2023. "Chinese diplomats, state media, and pro-China influencers use social media, content-sharing agreements, and local partnerships to publish pro-CCP propaganda," the report continues. "China invests in [public diplomacy], exchanges, reporting tours, and educational and cultural initiatives to boost its image." "The Department assesses that China, Iran, and Russia aggressively use state media, proxies, and digital platforms to spread propaganda and falsehoods, undermine U.S. credibility and policies, and expand their influence."

Readers should not be surprised that State has taken an interest in the Singham NGO network. As we've noted, there appears to be a foreign nexus connected to Democratic Party-aligned nonprofits that are pushing endless revolution:

If you want to understand why the radical left appears to hate America and seeks to implode the nation from within, it is not difficult to see that these ideas are rarely developed organically.

More often, they are shaped and reinforced by outside influences.

This chart helps explain why the radical left has become so radical.

On Tuesday, at the Senate Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing, Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute, delivered what he called the interconnected "ecosystem" of NGOs ...

Here's a breakdown of what Bruner told lawmakers at the hearing:

Nonprofits & NGOs now control over $14 TRILLION in assets - larger than China's entire economy

The system links "Migrant Inc" (facilitating mass migration + access to benefits) → "Election Inc" (voter registration, turnout, political mobilization) → "Disruption Inc" (coordinated protests, legal challenges, media campaigns when enforcement threatens the network)

These operations create dependency among migrant populations, build durable political infrastructure, and pivot to organized disruption (including anti-ICE chaos) when challenged

Many large NGO networks rely on anonymous dark money - with documented patterns of foreign-linked funding, including ties to the Chinese Communist Party

In Minnesota alone: thousands of NGOs, billions in federal funds flowing through state programs, weak oversight enabling the cycle Calls for reforms: enhanced transparency, Foreign Agents Registration Act expansion, independent audits, better federal-state coordination

The Singham network was also discussed at the House Committee on Ways and Means' hearing on NGOs on Tuesday.

After IQ <85 Democrats screamed like children about President Trump being "Russia, Russia, Russia" and an existential threat to "Democracy," which turned out to be a giant hoax, the Democratic Party now faces an uncomfortable question: how can it claim to be safeguarding democratic institutions while allegations mount that align part of its party and activist networks, including DSA, and affiliated NGOs, may be entangled in foreign influence operations linked to China, Cuba, and Venezuela.