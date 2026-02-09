Will Bombshells Drop At Tuesday's DC Hearing On Foreign Influence In America's NGOs

Asra Nomani at Fox News has reshaped how the corporate media outlet covers dark money-funded NGOs, the protest industrial complex, and the ongoing color revolution-style operation backed by left-wing billionaires and their Democratic allies against President Donald Trump and the "America First" agenda.

Nomani was the first to report that the House Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. ET titled "Foreign Influence in American Non-profits: Unmasking Threats from Beijing and Beyond."

The hearing, Nomani said, will focus on "examining a network of nonprofits," ranging from groups tied to Neville Roy Singham to organizations she alleges are linked to his left-wing nonprofit network, including The People's Forum, CodePink, BreakThrough BT Media, ANSWER Coalition, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

She added that these nonprofit groups work closely with the Democratic Socialists of America and other activist networks to stoke chaos.

Adam Sohn, co-founder of the Network Contagion Research Institute, will be one of the five witnesses speaking with the committee on Tuesday morning. He published a new report finding that DSA's rhetoric aligns with the anti-U.S. propaganda of foreign adversaries.

"The same rhetoric used to attack America abroad gets recycled at home to attack American law enforcement. Different stage, same script," Sohn said.

According to NCRI's new report, "Democratic Socialists of America: Policy, Advocacy and Narrative Convergence with Hostile Foreign States," the organization has been engaging in a dynamic called "narrative convergence," advancing narratives that stoke domestic unrest and delegitimize state institutions while advancing talking points aligned with "hostile foreign governments."

The report said the DSA regularly circulates propaganda across its channels promoting delegitimization campaigns against President Trump, including equating him with "fascists" and declaring, "Socialism Beats Fascism."

It continued that DSA "exhibits multiple indicators" warranting registration under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. It currently receives benefits registered as a nonprofit under Section 501(c)(4) of the tax code.

The report cites "repeated foreign-facilitated engagements, receipt of apparent in-kind benefits, and subsequent U.S. political advocacy aligned with the interests of the Venezuelan, Cuban, and Chinese governments."

DSA applies "the same anti-legitimacy frame to domestic enforcement and to U.S. foreign-policy posture," according to the institute, adding that the demonstrations are "explicitly linking domestic immigration enforcement to broader U.S. foreign policy actions."

Other witnesses slated to appear include Capital Research Center president Scott Walter, Americans for Public Trust executive director Caitlin Sutherland, Dubinsky Consulting founder Bruce Dubinsky, and Public Citizen president Robert Weissman.

Tomorrow's hearing on foreign influence that has infected the NGO world like cancer is Washington playing catch-up to our reporting, as well as many others, over the past year, including our most recent reports:

If you want to understand why the radical left appears to hate America and seeks to implode the nation from within, it is not difficult to see that these ideas are rarely developed organically. More often, they are shaped and reinforced by outside influences. This chart helps explain why the radical left has become so radical.

Recall Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, briefed President Trump last fall about the dark web of NGOs sowing chaos nationwide. Even Elon Musk chimed in...

Few would dispute that the charitable sector is overdue for a hard reset. NGOs should return to their core mission work that directly helps working-class people, rather than serving as a revolutionary vector for socialists and marxists that seek to destroy the nation.

After IQ <85 Democrats screamed like children about President Trump being "Russia, Russia, Russia" and an existential threat to "Democracy," which turned out to be a giant hoax, the Democratic Party now faces an uncomfortable question: how can it claim to be safeguarding democratic institutions while allegations mount that align part of its party and activist networks, including DSA, and affiliated NGOs, may be entangled in foreign influence operations linked to China, Cuba, and Venezuela