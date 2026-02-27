Trump: "Maybe We'll Have A Friendly Takeover Of Cuba"

President Trump told reporters on Friday afternoon that the U.S. could pursue a "friendly takeover" of Cuba, a comment from the president that comes as his administration moves to secure the Western Hemisphere and intensifies pressure on the communist regime in Havana through a crude-oil blockade.

"The Cuban government is talking with us. They're in a big deal of trouble, as you know. They have no money, no anything right now, but they're talking with us, Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. "Maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba.

Trump repeated, "We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba."

He continued, "After many, many years, we have had a lot of years of dealing with Cuba. I've been hearing about Cuba since I was a little boy. But they're in big trouble. And something very well - and something positive could happen."

Earlier this week, the United Nations' top official for Cuba warned that daily life on the island was rapidly deteriorating, with massive strains on healthcare, water services, and food distribution.

There are reports that the Cuban government has between six and seven weeks of fuel left before a major power blackout, and what could only be described as a total economic collapse unfolds.

One of the most interesting stories this week was about a Florida-registered speedboat carrying 10 Cuban nationals residing in the U.S., which entered Cuban territorial waters armed with assault rifles, body armor, improvised explosive devices, camouflage uniforms, and telescopic sights, in what the government says was a "foiled armed infiltration" into the Caribbean island nation.

Cuba reported that its border guards killed four and wounded six on the speedboat and said the group was planning to "carry out an infiltration for terrorist purposes."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on the incident, saying, "What I'm telling you is we're going to find out exactly what happened and who was involved. We're not going to just take what somebody else tells us. I'm very confident we will be able to know the story independently."

Last week, in the Western Hemisphere, Mexican Army Special Forces' decapitation strike against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) killed Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervant. This operation was aided by U.S. intelligence and shows ongoing dismantling of the Mexican cartel command and control networks appears to be gaining momentum.

By late week, the State Department issued a release stating that the U.S. government would offer $10 million for the capture of two alleged Sinaloa Cartel bosses in Tijuana: brothers Rene "La Rana" Arzate Garcia and Alfonso "Aquiles" Arzate Garcia.

Let's not forget that last month's high-stakes U.S. Delta Force raid to capture far-left Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was part of the Trump administration's broader effort to reshape the Western Hemisphere, moving it away from left-wing communist regimes and aligning it more closely with U.S. interests.

After years of socialism in South America, there’s now a right-wing wave.@joseantoniokast just won the Chilean election, turning Chile blue.



Next year, the right could win the elections in Colombia & Brazil, while socialism might fall in Venezuela due to other circumstances pic.twitter.com/0CRX1CTK6P — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 15, 2025

Polymarket odds of a US invasion of Cuba this year spiked to nearly 20% after Trump's comments.