Trump Meets With Zelensky, Says Minerals Deal To Be Signed Today; Will Use Ukraine Rare Earths For AI, Military Weapons

Just days after calling him a 'dictator without elections,' President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday, where the two discussed US efforts to end the war in Ukraine, and discuss the minerals deal.

According to Trump, there's a 'very fair deal' on the table, which would allow the US to use Ukraine's rare earths for AI and military applications. Trump said that once the minerals deal is done, the war will be over, and "Russia won't want to return."

REPORTER: "What changed between the first time that Secretary Bessent gave President Zelenskyy the agreement and today for the signing?"



POTUS: "We made a deal -- I'm a business person. We made a deal. That's what changed." pic.twitter.com/EYf6I1jjFF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

President Trump discusses the U.S./Ukraine mineral deal that he'll sign with President Zelenskyy today:



"We're going to be taking it and using it for all the things we do including AI, including weapons, and the military... This puts us in good shape." pic.twitter.com/gDiGjldPfp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

Zelensky, apparently not a historian, said that Putin 'began the war' and 'has to pay,' while Trump says he's "in the middle" regarding the war, adding "I'm for both Ukraine and Russia." Trump also added that he's committed to NATO.

.@POTUS: "We're committed to NATO — but NATO has to step up and the Europeans have to step up more than they have." pic.twitter.com/IqPLjynef9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

More headlines from the meeting:

TRUMP: WE WILL HAVE ARMS TO UKRAINE

TRUMP: HOPEFULLY WE WON’T HAVE TO SEND MUCH

TRUMP: YOU WON’T GO BACK TO FIGHTING

TRUMP: WILL SIGN MINERALS DEAL TODAY

ZELENSKIY: MINERALS DEAL IS NOT ENOUGH

ZELENSKIY: DOCUMENT IS A GOOD START BUT NOT ENOUGH

TRUMP: NOT ALIGNED W/ PUTIN, ALIGNED WITH THE US, GOOD OF WORLD

Trump also commented several times on Zelensky's attire...

A moment of levity in the Oval Office: "I do like your clothing, by the way." pic.twitter.com/6kkqcpzvf2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

Wut...

What is Zelensky doing while 47 answers questions? pic.twitter.com/3gxEB5fXRk — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 28, 2025

The day before the meeting, Trump softened his tone on the 'dictator' comment, saying that he now has a "lot of respect" for the Ukrainian leader (who's canceled elections, banned the Orthodox Church, and outlawed non-USAID propaganda media).

Earlier, Zelensky said he met with a bipartisan US Senate delegation, which he described as "an important visit to the United States."

"We take pride in having strategic partners and friends like the United States. We are grateful for the unwavering bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine throughout all three years of Russia’s full-scale aggression," he said on X.

An important visit to the United States. In Washington, I met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate.



Our discussions focused on the continued military assistance for Ukraine, relevant legislative initiatives, my meeting with President Trump, efforts to achieve a just… pic.twitter.com/KJcosUpygc — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

Developing...

