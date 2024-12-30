Recent Rash Of Crashes Turns 2024 Into Deadliest Year For Aviation Since 2018

The commercial aviation industry faced a turbulent week with four plane crashes, making this one of the deadliest years since 2018. The most shocking mid-air aviation disaster occurred on Sunday when a Jeju Air 737-800 jet crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea.

There have been 4 different plane crashes worldwide in the last week ⁠

📅 December 25, 📍 Aktau, Kazakhstan ⁠

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan Airlines, ✈️ Baku-Grozny flight ⁠

📅 December 28, 📍 Sandefjord, Norway ⁠

🇳🇱 KLM, ✈️ Oslo-Amsterdam flight ⁠

📅 December 28, 📍 Halifax

In August, Voepass Flight 2283 crashed near Sao Paulo, killing all 62 people onboard.

In August, Voepass Flight 2283, a large passenger plane, crashed in Vinhedo, Brazil

In July, 18 people were killed in a fatal take-off accident in Nepal involving a Saurya Airlines jet.

In July, 18 people were killed in a fatal take-off accident in Nepal involving a Saurya Airlines jet. The flight, bound for Pokhara, experienced a runway excursion, leading to a tragic accident. Nineteen people, including crew members, were on board. As per preliminary media reports, the plane flipped

Amid the latest mid-air mishaps and several others, onboard passenger fatalities on commercial flights have risen to 318 this year, according to Bloomberg, citing data from Cirium.

This marks the highest death toll since 2018, when 500 lives were lost—a year defined by the first of two fatal Boeing 737 Max crashes.

The data reveals that onboard passenger plane fatalities have decreased over the past 15 years. However, it takes only a few mid-air accidents to abruptly shift a statistically safe year into one of the deadliest.