Ukraine Mounts Major Drone Attack On Russian Ammo Plant, Oil Terminal & Arms Depot

Over the weekend we reported that largescale Saturday overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine reportedly hit major arms production facilities and the energy infrastructure supplying them, particularly in Lviv region, not far from the Polish border.

Sumy, Kharkov, Ivano-Frankovsk, Vinnitsa, Poltava, Chernigov and Odessa regions, were also struck in waves of attacks which involved some 50 missiles and 500 drones. On Monday it appears Ukraine's forces answered back, as long-range drones scored hits on a major Russian ammunition plant, and yet another oil terminal, as well as a key weapons depot behind the front line, Associated Press reports.

Via TASS

Sverdlov ammunition plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of western Russia overnight has been identified by Ukrainian General Staff as the target. Multiple explosions and a fire were widely observed at the plant which supplies an array of aviation and ground ordinance.

The oil terminal which was struck is in Crimea, also resulting in a fire, and the General Staff identified the ammo depot struck as belonging to Russia’s 18th Combined Arms Army.

Russia's Defense Ministry offered vague acknowledgement of the attacks, only describing that over 250 Ukrainian drones were shot down (out of likely many hundreds or possibly nearing one thousand) across 14 Russian regions, making it one of the biggest single drone barrages over Russian territory in years.

At least one person was injured in the attack, hit by falling drone debris and was transported to a hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russian sources report.

Days prior to this latest attack, on October 4th Ukraine had hit a separate major oil facility. "An attack on Kirishi refinery run by Kirishinefteorgsintez in Leningrad, which has an annual capacity of 18.4 million tons of oil processing, caused explosions and a fire," Newsweek reported.

"Images published by the independent Russian channel Astra showed a large explosion and flames rising from the refinery, while locals posted on social media about the blaze," it added.

Both sides over the last months have clearly stepped up all-out assault's on each other's energy and weapons production sites.

Russia's southern Belgorod region has also continued to come under repeat drone threat from Ukraine, with over 100 drones sent against Belgorod throughout Saturday, the oblast's governor has said.

Among the weekend targets inside Russia which suffered serious damage...

🔥🛢️Second largest Russian oil refinery – Kinef oil refinery in Kirishi, Leningrad region, is under drone attack.



Kinef has a capacity of more than 20 million tons per year and is located 800 km from the front.



P.S: During the first attack on Kinef on the 14th of September… pic.twitter.com/g6JwRlCQNz — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 4, 2025

As for Ukraine, it has been touting that more and more of its weapons are produced domestically - an initiative of course heavily aided by the Western allies - which gives Moscow incentive to locate and destroy such manufacturing plants.

But President Zelensky has also been highlighting what he says is a trend. "During the massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of October 5, Russia used 549 weapon systems containing 102,785 foreign-made components," he said on social media.