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Ukrainian Drone Hits Moscow Luxury Tower, Miles From Kremlin

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

A Ukrainian one-way attack drone struck a high-rise apartment building in Moscow in the early hours of Monday, causing no reported casualties and only limited damage. The strike occurred just miles from the Kremlin, highlighting Ukraine's long-range drone strike capabilities.

The New York Times reports that the drone strike comes five days before Russia's May 9 Victory Day parade, which has already been scaled back due to the growing drone threat.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties, but footage posted online showed damage to part of one floor of the 54-story tower in southwest Moscow.

The strike follows a broader Ukrainian drone offensive targeting Russia's critical oil and gas infrastructure and shadow tanker fleet, part of an effort to disrupt Russia's sanctions-hit, oil-dependent economy.

Related:

OSINT accounts on X report growing Russian concern over Ukrainian "unjammable" suicide drones allegedly powered by Starlink, an inconvenient development for Moscow's electronic warfare defenses.

Related:

As Ukraine flexes its expanding long-range drone strike capability, Moscow appears to be struggling to identify and defeat the guidance and communications systems behind these one-way attack drones. 

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