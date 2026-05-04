Ukrainian Drone Hits Moscow Luxury Tower, Miles From Kremlin

A Ukrainian one-way attack drone struck a high-rise apartment building in Moscow in the early hours of Monday, causing no reported casualties and only limited damage. The strike occurred just miles from the Kremlin, highlighting Ukraine's long-range drone strike capabilities.

The New York Times reports that the drone strike comes five days before Russia's May 9 Victory Day parade, which has already been scaled back due to the growing drone threat.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties, but footage posted online showed damage to part of one floor of the 54-story tower in southwest Moscow.

Ukrainian drone stuck a building just 6 km from the Kremlin



Monday night marked the third consecutive night of Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow.



One of the drones crashed into a building on a street adjacent to the Kremlin.



After the attacks, checkpoints have appeared at the… pic.twitter.com/kn3Nn9AAJO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 4, 2026

The strike follows a broader Ukrainian drone offensive targeting Russia's critical oil and gas infrastructure and shadow tanker fleet, part of an effort to disrupt Russia's sanctions-hit, oil-dependent economy.

Related:

OSINT accounts on X report growing Russian concern over Ukrainian "unjammable" suicide drones allegedly powered by Starlink, an inconvenient development for Moscow's electronic warfare defenses.

“Every day, there are more and more such drones.”



The Russians are complaining that Ukrainian medium-range UAVs with unjammable Starlink communications are increasingly striking their rear-area logistics.

Pictured are a “Hornet,” a “Baton,” and two “Darts” UAVs. https://t.co/5aPeLHaljY pic.twitter.com/R456yoxKxm — Roy🇨🇦 (@GrandpaRoy2) May 3, 2026

Related:

As Ukraine flexes its expanding long-range drone strike capability, Moscow appears to be struggling to identify and defeat the guidance and communications systems behind these one-way attack drones.