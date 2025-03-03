US Reportedly Halts Offensive Cyber Ops Against Russia As Trump Pulls World Back From Brink

In the latest indication that we're entering a new, less adversarial era of US-Russia relations, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a suspension of offensive cyber operations against Russia.

The length of the pause is uncertain but the purpose seems clear: To demonstrate good will as the Trump administration earnestly seeks a negotiated end to the three-year-old war in Ukraine, which has been costly not only to the two warring countries, but to the United States and Western European countries that first precipitated that conflict, and then perpetuated it. The pause will continue as long as negotiations move forward, according to the Washington Post's sources.

US officials tell various media outlets that the stand-down order was issued to US Cyber Command in late February. Headquartered at Ft Meade, Maryland and commanded by Air Force Gen. Tim Haugh, the mission of Cyber Command's two to three thousand employees is to "plan and execute global cyber operations, activities, and missions to defend and advance national interests in collaboration with domestic and international partners across the full spectrum of competition and conflict."

Created in 2010, US Cyber Command is headquartered at Fort Meade, Maryland

“I have seen many times when we are in some type of negotiation with another nation, especially if it’s one that is considered an adversary, that we stop operations, exercises, we even cancel speeches sometimes,” retired Cyber Command deputy commander Lt. Gen. Charlie Moore told the Post.

The pause in offensive cyber-operations was first reported by The Record.

The precise nature of the adjustment in activity is unclear, but the outlet's sources say it does not apply to the National Security Agency and its signals intelligence-gathering.

Right on cue, hawks squawked over the deescalation move. “Russia continues to be among the top cyberthreats to the United States,” James A. Lewis, a Clinton administration diplomat and former U.N. cyber negotiator told the Washington Post.

“Turning off cyber operations to avoid blowing up the talks may be a prudent tactical step. But if we take our foot off the gas pedal and they take advantage of it, we could put national security at risk.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of giving Russian President Vladimir Putin "a free pass...to launch cyberoperations and ransomware attacks against critical American infrastructure.”

Pete Hegseth talks to reporters upon arriving at the Pentagon for his first day as Secretary of Defense (PO1 Alexander Kubitza via DOD)

Appearing on ABC's This Week on Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back on leftist hysterics about Trump's eagerness to reach a negotiated ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine -- consistent with his campaign pledges:

“If this was a Democrat that was doing this, everyone would be saying, well, he’s on his way to the Nobel Peace Prize. This is absurd. We are trying to end a war. You cannot end a war unless both sides come to the table, starting with the Russians, and that is the point the president has made. And we have to do whatever we can to try to bring them to the table to see if it’s even possible.”

In another recent sign of easing tensions between the world's two nuclear superpowers, the United States approved Russia's selection of a new ambassador to Washington. Aside from the Ukraine peace overtures, current bilateral US-Russia dialogue has been focused on fully restoring relations and putting back in place all embassy staff in Washington and Moscow, respectively. As relations deteriorated during the Biden era, there had been several rounds of hostile, mutual booting of diplomats. Meanwhile, a summit between Trump and Putin is in the works.

Time for the Union of Concerned Scientists to dial back its Doomsday Clock?