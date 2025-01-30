The Doomsday Clock Is About To Strike Midnight!

The hands of the symbolic Doomsday Clock are set at 89 seconds to midnight - closer to global catastrophe than ever before...

The Doomsday Clock, or the Nuclear War Clock, represents how close we are veering towards a human-made global catastrophe.

According to the “Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists”, a magazine for nuclear scientists, the latest downtick is based on the continued threats of nuclear weapons, climate change and the potential misuse of biological science and new technologies.

But as David Middleton writes for WattsUpWithThat.com, it’s amazing that these clowns didn’t explicitly blame this on President Trump...

Closer than ever: It is now 89 seconds to midnight In 2024, humanity edged ever closer to catastrophe. Trends that have deeply concerned the Science and Security Board continued, and despite unmistakable signs of danger, national leaders and their societies have failed to do what is needed to change course. Consequently, we now move the Doomsday Clock from 90 seconds to 89 seconds to midnight—the closest it has ever been to catastrophe. […] In regard to nuclear risk, the war in Ukraine, now in its third year, looms over the world; the conflict could become nuclear at any moment because of a rash decision or through accident or miscalculation. Conflict in the Middle East threatens to spiral out of control into a wider war without warning. […] The impacts of climate change increased in the last year as myriad indicators, including sea-level rise and global surface temperature, surpassed previous records. […] In the biological arena, emerging and re-emerging diseases continue to threaten the economy, society, and security of the world. The off-season appearance and in-season continuance of highly pathogenic avian influenza… […] An array of other disruptive technologies advanced last year in ways that make the world more dangerous. Systems that incorporate artificial intelligence… […] The dangers we have just listed are greatly exacerbated by a potent threat multiplier: the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories that degrade the communication ecosystem and increasingly blur the line between truth and falsehood. […] Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

Seven paragraphs full of “misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories” followed by a stern warning about spreading “misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories”…

I couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I was trying.

Nuclear Risk

[T]he conflict could become nuclear at any moment because of a rash decision or through accident or miscalculation…

That risk left the White House on January 20, 2025, right after preemptively pardoning his entire crime family.

Climate Change

Sea-level rise and global surface temperature, surpassed previous records…

According to NASA sea level has risen by 100.9 mm since 1993. That’s almost four whole inches!!! Enough to swamp four quarters or a baseball card or even a beer can!

Sea level actually receded a bit since last June…

2024 was the warmest year in the satellite era…

Roy Spencer, PhD

2024 beat the previous record by a whopping 0.4 °C. Let’s apply some scale and context:

It’s currently about 1.4 °C warmer than when “The Ice Age Cometh“…

If not for the warming allegedly caused by capitalism, it would still be just as cold now as it was in March 1975:

Science News March 1, 1975

Seems kind of mild compared to the Cuban Missile Crisis or Soviet tanks rolling into Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Afghanistan.

Pandemics and Skynet and Free Speech! Oh My!

The off-season appearance and in-season continuance of highly pathogenic avian influenza…

Breitbart

The price of eggs sucks! But… 89 seconds to Doomsday? Not!

Systems that incorporate artificial intelligence…

AI is a long way from Skynet I Googled my favorite garbled lyric from the Toto song Africa: “There’s nothing that a hundred men on Mars could ever do.” The Google AI confirmed my garbled lyric:

The actual lyric is, “There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do.” Now I know how Captain Kirk was able to short circuit androids.

The dangers we have just listed are greatly exacerbated by a potent threat multiplier: the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories that degrade the communication ecosystem and increasingly blur the line between truth and falsehood.

Remember when this was a misinformation conspiracy theory that would get you banned from social media?

Breitbart

The Shamdemic and 2020 coup de d’état clearly demonstrated this principle:

The notion that we are much closer to Doomsday now than when we were losing the Cold War is clearly the perfect example of “the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories that degrade the communication ecosystem and increasingly blur the line between truth and falsehood.”

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, January 1980

So… I say… Let’s run out the clock!

Let these clowns keep on crying wolf right on down to midnight. I’m pretty sure we’ll still be…