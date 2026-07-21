US-Iran Fighting Enters 10th Day As Tanker Hit In Hormuz, Houthis Threaten Red Sea Chokepoint

Iran Seeks To Hold Hormuz Leverage 'At All Costs'

Despite daily US saturation strikes on Iran, and in turn Iran's daily attacks on Gulf states, nothing has really changed in what seems a stalemated situation and quagmire.

Amin Saikal, emeritus professor at Australian National University, has described that "Both sides have really been trying to inflict heavy damage on each other, and they’ve come really to a point of saturation in many ways." He continued, "Logically, that should really lead them to negotiation. But of course, that is not really happening at the moment simply because the United States wants to gain control over the Strait of Hormuz, and that’s something the Iranians will never give up."

Saikal called Hormuz “a reward” for Tehran, while pointing out that "Because of this unprovoked war, the Iranians have gained this leverage, and they want to retain it at all costs."

Still, President Trump is warning that Iran will pay "many times over" for the deaths of American soldiers, and has said he gave his Pentagon leaders directives for carrying this out.

10th Strait Day of Escalation

The tit-for-tat escalation between the US and Iran entered its tenth day as another tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Houthis threatened shipping at a second strategic chokepoint in the southern Red Sea.

US Central Command launched strikes targeting Iranian command and control centers, missile and drone launch sites, and air defenses to "further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

President Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Every time Iran kills an American soldier, they will pay for that killing many times over!"

Still, Pakistan and Qatar are urging both sides to return to their positions before the latest escalation began on July 9. Iran says it remains open to diplomacy but will not negotiate under attack, while the Trump team has signaled that strikes will continue until Tehran stops attacking tankers and bulk carriers in the critical waterway. Reuters reported that mediators have proposed a 10-day ceasefire.

Hormuz Traffic at Near Standstill as Another Tanker Struck

Shipping flows in the Hormuz have all but slowed, according to new Bloomberg data. As of Tuesday morning, just six vessels have transited the critical waterway. The data doesn't account for ships turning off transponders.

Bloomberg reports that Iran struck another tanker in the strait:

Visible traffic through Hormuz came to a near standstill on Monday following Iranian attacks on vessels over the weekend. An oil supertanker called the Acheloos and a smaller fuel tanker were both struck in the waterway, according to Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd., the ships' manager. Early Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said that a tanker had been struck by an unknown projectile in the strait northeast of Oman's Limah, citing multiple reports, without identifying the vessel. The notice indicates a separate attack to those on the Dynacom tankers.

The flare-up in violence sent Brent crude oil futures surging in recent weeks to over $90 a barrel, with Goldman commodity expert Daan Struyven warning on Monday that oil prices could rally to $120 if there is no de-escalation.

"Escalation in the Middle East and the decline in estimated Persian Gulf flows to below 45% of pre-war levels have pushed oil prices back up," Struyven said in a note to clients.

Related:

US Consumers Feeling the Pinch

Meanwhile, US consumers are feeling the pinch again at the pump, with the national average for regular 87-octane gasoline topping $4 a gallon once more. This is the politically sensitive line in the sand at which the Trump administration takes notice and consumer behavior begins to shift down at convenience stores, gas stations, and QSRs (quick-service restaurants).

Pattern of Pentagon Concealing US Casualties: NYT

The New York Times reported Monday that the Pentagon withheld information that US troops had been injured in Iranian attacks on Jordan in the week before the missile strikes that killed at least two US soldiers and left one missing.

"Those attacks injured dozens of U.S. service members and damaged several helicopters, according to several U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters," the report says. "But the Pentagon did not disclose the earlier strikes, nor the casualties and damage they inflicted."

The slain soldiers in Jordan were reportedly staying in flimsy prefabricated housing at the time of the deadly ballistic missile attack. US officials described a situation that suggests American forces were essentially sitting ducks, and that not enough has been done to protect the Pentagon's Mideast bases.

NYT painted a picture of a US admin pattern of concealing the true extent of American casualties. "In statements after airstrikes against Iranian military sites last week, U.S. Central Command said it was retaliating for Iran’s attacks against commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, never mentioning Iran’s strikes on bases in the region, including in Jordan," it noted.

Overnight Headlines

courtesy of Bloomberg...

US-Iran Tit-For-Tat

The US and Iran have exchanged strikes for a 10th consecutive day, with US Central Command targeting Iranian military command centers, launch sites, maritime capabilities, and air defenses.

Iran has retaliated by attacking US military sites in Kuwait and Jordan.

Trump vowed Tehran "will pay" after Iran killed three US soldiers.

According to the Washington Post, US intelligence reports suggest US strikes are unlikely to move Iran.

Iran's Khorramabad area in Lorestan Province was attacked earlier today.

Diplomacy & Ceasefire Efforts

Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni began meetings Tuesday with mediators in Pakistan as diplomats sought to salvage a collapsed interim deal.

Mediators have proposed a 10-day ceasefire between Iran and the US to revive the interim deal, according to an unidentified senior Iranian official cited by Reuters.

Iran's president said communication with Supreme Leader Khamenei has increased, per Tasnim reports.

Regional Risks

The Kaifan, an oil-products tanker owned by Kuwait Oil Tanker Co., was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz northeast of Oman's Limah.

The Houthi militant group in Yemen is threatening to blockade Saudi Arabia and target shipping in the Red Sea, adding to regional maritime risks.

Southeast Asian nations expressed "serious concern" over the conflict, warning of spillover effects on regional trade, food security, and energy markets.

Energy & Market Impact