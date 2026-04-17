U.S. Navy Spy Drone Circles Cuba As Report Says Pentagon Weighing Possible Military Ops

With President Trump signaling on Thursday that a deal with Tehran could be close, and indicating that another round of talks may take place this weekend, the focus is already beginning to shift beyond the Gulf region and back toward the Gulf of America, where reports earlier this week suggested the U.S. military was preparing for some form of intervention against the communist regime in Cuba.

USA Today reported on Wednesday that the Department of War is preparing for a possible operation in Cuba. The report was based on two sources.

The DoW responded to the outlet, saying it plans for a range of contingencies and remains prepared to execute the president's orders as directed.

By early Friday, X user OSINTdefender reported that a U.S. Navy high-altitude, long-endurance maritime surveillance drone "flew an over-12-hour mission off the coast of Cuba."

BLKCAT6, a U.S. Navy MQ-4C “Triton” High-Altitude Surveillance Drone flew an over 12-hour mission yesterday off the coast of Cuba, flying rounds over the Gulf of America and Northern Caribbean, taking a particularly close look at both Havana and the area near Guantanamo Bay,… pic.twitter.com/X8UahG4Z0Y — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 17, 2026

The drone in question was a U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton, used primarily for maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It is also used for target detection and tracking.

Importantly, the maritime surveillance drone provided the Navy with a wide-area view of what was happening along the Cuban coast. It is often paired with a P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft.

Also on Thursday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel addressed a crowd of communist supporters, saying he does not want conflict with the U.S. He also boasted that Cuban forces would defeat the U.S. military.

Díaz-Canel told the crowd: "We have to be ready to resist serious threats, including military aggression. We do not seek it, but it is our duty to prepare to avert it, and, should it prove inevitable, to win it."

The Trump administration has been calling on the communist regime in Havana to open the island economically so it can thrive, rather than remain trapped in its current state of economic collapse - a byproduct of failed communism. Oddly enough, some Democrats and left-wing NGOs continue to praise communism in Cuba and claim that it works well.

President Trump's march across the Western Hemisphere and into the Gulf region appears to be ushering in a new order, one in which the U.S. maintains its dominance for another generation by controlling energy flows. China is certainly angered.