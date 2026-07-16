US Slaps Brazil With 25% Tariffs After Rubio Says Socialist Leader "Failed To Negotiate In Good Faith"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on X late Wednesday night that the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is set to impose a 25% tariff on "most Brazilian imports."

"Let there be no confusion about why: President Lula and his government have not negotiated with the US in good faith," Rubio said.

He added, "His economic policies are bad for Americans and bad for Brazilians. For the past year, Lula has put his own ego ahead of making a deal for the welfare of the Brazilian people, and these tariffs are the price for that."

Today, President Trump directed USTR to impose a 25% tariff on most Brazilian imports. Let there be no confusion about why: President Lula and his government have not negotiated with the US in good faith.



His economic policies are bad for Americans and bad for Brazilians. For… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 16, 2026

USTR released a statement saying the 25% tariffs on certain Brazilian goods come after a yearlong Section 301 investigation that found trade and regulatory practices in the South American country unfairly restricted US commerce.

"Safeguarding American economic interests against unfair trade practices is the bedrock of President Trump's America First policies," Trade Representative Jamieson Greer wrote in a statement.

Greer commented on Bloomberg TV:

Brazil’s unreasonable acts, policies, and practices have undermined the competitiveness of American farmers, workers, innovators, and businesses. pic.twitter.com/Opu5TOsqmo — United States Trade Representative (@USTradeRep) July 16, 2026

Bloomberg cited a senior administration official who said imports of coffee, beef and certain ethanol products would be exempt from the new duties.

Honing in on Rubio's X post, which said Lula's “economic policies are bad for Americans and bad for Brazilians," the bigger issue here is that Lula is an unhinged socialist.

The Trump team, along with folks adjacent to the administration, has been working to reshape Latin America's political landscape by shifting the region away from socialist governments sympathetic to China and toward right-wing, capitalist governments more aligned with the US. The effort is part of a broader Western Hemisphere defense strategy.

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Following the stunning Colombian presidential race, in which Trump-backed Abelardo de la Espriella won the election, the next major race to watch will be Brazil's. Lula is expected to face right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in the run-up to October's presidential election.