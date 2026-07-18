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Venezuela Quake Disaster Tops 5,000 Deaths As 50,000 Remain Missing

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Venezuela's official death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck the country on June 24 has surpassed 5,000 and could climb much higher.

Poorly constructed multifamily housing complexes, built with low-quality materials under the socialist government's mass-housing programs, collapsed "like sandcastles" when the quakes hit the coastal state of La Guaira.

The magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 quakes struck within seconds of each other, devastating Chávez-era socialist housing projects in La Guaira and reducing buildings to rubble.

As the Spanish daily newspaper ABC recently reported, "The explanation given by engineers and construction specialists is that low-quality materials were used in the Chavista Housing Mission, without supervision and without the application of anti-seismic standards."

Local authorities reported 16,740 injuries and said that more than 6,400 people had been rescued from the rubble. The death toll surpassed 5,000 on Friday, while the United Nations estimates that more than 50,000 people remain missing.

On Friday, acting President Delcy Rodríguez said that Venezuela has drawn on $346 million of its own reserves at the International Monetary Fund to begin reconstruction projects in the quake-ravaged region.

"My heart is with the people of Venezuela," IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a post on X.

Supporting ongoing disaster relief efforts, the US military has shifted ships, rotary-wing aircraft, cargo planes, and amphibious landing craft to deliver vital supplies directly to damaged coastal infrastructure.

US military forces supporting Venezuela's disaster response are helping stabilize the country after the devastating quake.

Still, the deployment is notable: US troops are now positioned inside Venezuela just as US military activity around Cuba could intensify, amid rumors of a potential invasion (read here).

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