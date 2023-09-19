Watch: Freight Train Full Of Migrants Heading To Southern US Border 

Fox News journalist Griff Jenkins shared a video on X showing a freight train packed with hundreds of migrants heading north toward the US border. This further suggests that President Biden's new strategy to curb illegal southern border crossings may not work.

Jenkins explained the FerroMex freight train departed from Zacatecas, Mexico, on Sunday and is "heading to our southern border right now." He said the migrants were cheering and clearly not heeding the message: do not come."

**NEW VIDEO**

FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: “do not come”@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YflMwXrWqu — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 17, 2023

The alarming video comes as President Biden changed up border policies to reduce the number of illegal crossings at the southern border. However, as The Wall Street Journal noted, "The New Plan Isn't working":

Border crossings from Mexico into the US are on the rise again after an unexpected drop in May and June, when the administration ended its use of the pandemic-era measure known as Title 42 and replaced it with a new set of policies it said would work as a better deterrent. US Border Patrol arrested roughly 182,000 people at the U.S.-Mexico border in August, a return to the same level of arrests it made the previous August under Title 42, according to people familiar with the data.

WSJ pointed out:

"The crux of Biden's new strategy at the border is to dissuade migrants from crossing into the US illegally by increasing the penalties for doing so—and by offering them newly created paths to move here legally."

X user Border Hawk revealed one of those rail lines migrants use to get to the border.

EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Migrants Reaching US Border by Train Every Day



Border Hawk correspondent Efraín González reports from busy railway tracks in Piedras Negras, Mexico, where large groups of mostly-Venezuelan migrants are arriving daily before crossing illegally into Eagle… pic.twitter.com/Cp8fzIRm2m — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) September 15, 2023

The latest report by New York Times journalist Julie Turkewitz indicates that migrant numbers heading to the US remain very concerning.

🧵Last yr, 250,000 ppl crossed the Darién jungle in a desperate attempt to make it to the US. This year, that number has already reached 360k. @federicorios and I have returned again & again to the jungle, trying to understand this flow. Some anecdotes from our latest reporting. pic.twitter.com/I4CxCpM5oL — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) September 14, 2023

Clearly, the Biden administration has failed to secure the border, but the administration still promotes the idea that its policies are working. Anyone with common sense can see otherwise, as the illegal crossing troubles on the border have spread to New York City and other imploding Democrat-run cities.