Vital LA Firefighting Equipment Was Handed To Ukraine, Reports Show, As Americans Now Caught In Raging Inferno

As of Wednesday afternoon the fast-moving, wind-driven fires sweeping through the Los Angeles area are still zero percent contained, resulting in ongoing evacuations for 80,000+ residents.

Hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial locations have been left without power in the LA area as the natural disaster has become so large in proportion that it has captured the nation's attention. Many have been naturally focused on 'thoughts and prayers' for heroic LA and California firefighters, and their hoped-for ability to push back the raging inferno. But several local headlines from prior years make clear that area firefighters could have had more resources to draw from, if significant emergency response supplies and items weren't sent to Zelensky...

"Los Angeles County fire crews are sending some of their extra equipment to firefighters in Ukraine," a local March 2022 story reads. "The plane carrying that much-needed surplus equipment, such as hoses, nozzles, turnouts, helmets, body armor and other personal protective gear, is expected to take off Friday."

This began in the opening months of the Russian invasion, and appears to have continued at various times over the last couple years, with large expensive items like firetrucks having been shipped oversees as well.

Putting America "Ukraine first" is the Biden bad foreign policy idea that keeps on giving... and taking away from American citizens caught in the throes of emergency and disaster

Gavin Newsome gave Ukraine fire trucks.



This post is from 6/1/2024



WTF IS HAPPENING!!!!!! https://t.co/YUCbykb0Bj — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) January 8, 2025

While supporters of such programs argue that this was all surplus and 'retired' and extra equipment, we are quite sure that in these current dire circumstances surrounding Los Angeles any such 'surplus' could have been used and is still badly needed.

President-elect Trump himself has highlighted the ongoing shortages being experienced among emergency crews in the area...

Meanwhile, as California burns Biden is rushing many billions more in taxpayer dollars out the door to go to Ukraine.

Rick Caruso, billionaire real estate developer, called into LA local news:



“This is like a third world country… there is no water coming out of the fire hydrants. LA Mayor Karen Bass is on a foreign trip to Ghana.”pic.twitter.com/iOjXPkWcko — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 8, 2025

And Biden is still planning a massive final aid package for Ukraine, so that as much as possible gets into Kiev's coffers prior to Trump being sworn in on Jan.20. How about diverting some of those billions to actual US citizens in LA?