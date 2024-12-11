Watch: Congressman Warns Iranian Mothership Lurking Off Coast Responsible For New Jersey Drone Scare 

Republican Congressman Jefferson Van Drew of New Jersey, a member of both the House Judiciary Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, told Fox News' Harris Faulkner around noon that government sources have informed him that mysterious drones in New Jersey skies at night originate from an Iranian "mothership" stationed off the US East Coast.

"Here's the real deal Harris .... and I've gotten to know people. And from very high sources, very qualified sources, and very responsible sources... I'm going to tell you the real deal: Iran launched a mothership - probably about a month ago that contains these drones and is off the US East Coast," Van Drew said.

Van Drew continued, "Know that Iran made a deal with China to purchase drones - motherships and technology to go forward. The sources I know are good."

He emphasized, "These drones should be shot down," adding the military "is on alert with this."

BREAKING REPORT - DRONES OVER NEW JERSEY ARE FROM IRAN: Congressman Jeff Van Drew claims Iran has stationed a "mothership" off the U.S. East Coast, reportedly launching drones now flying over New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/ayV8tYioXA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2024

"We saw one right up above us that was the size of our car."



Mysterious drones have been spotted hovering over neighborhoods in New Jersey, leaving residents confused and concerned. The FBI is investigating and local police say there's no known threat to public safety. pic.twitter.com/iVussv4Q8D — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2024

Motion detected on door cam and started recording..



Looks like 2 UFO UAP Drone like shapes swooping over the house...👀🛸



It also looks like there is some kind of field surrounding both of them??#UFO #Aliens #Extraterrestrial… pic.twitter.com/7O5lNcH3zN — Just (@Kobe_for_3) December 11, 2024

A resident of Montville, NJ, claimed one of these 'truck-sized drones' crashed on Beverwck Road.

This is all taking place in what is supposed to be some of the world's most controlled airspace, second only to Baltimore-Washington airspace.

Since no one believed the aliens invading NJ narrative, we're back to Iran-China World War III.