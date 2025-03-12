Watch: The 'Prophetic' Donald Trump On Syria A Decade Ago

Elon Musk in a recent post on X called it "prophetic". He featured a decade-old clip which said of President Trump's commentary on the future of Syria, "How right he was."

Trump said in the 2015 interview, "The problem in Syria is we have no idea who the other side are. Maybe we’re better off with Assad. We give (the Rebels) weapons and ammunition but, to me, Assad looks better than the other side."

One Trump's main points in the CNN interview was to "let Syria and ISIS fight" - arguing that Assad forces were effective in killing radical Islamic terrorists. He also said that the US should step back and allow Russia to fight the Islamic State terrorists.

"Let Russia fight ISIS," he also said. "Fight it out, let Russia take care of ISIS." CNN had of course responded by absurdly trying to paint the words as an example of Trump 'siding with Putin'.

On Assad specifically, Trump explained at the time that "it's all about watching people, I've watched Assad and a little bit on the other side. We have no idea who they are."

Trump then mused, "are we better off with Assad?" as "we have no idea" who the anti-Assad insurgents are. "What are we doing? Why are we involved?" This was of course at a moment Barack Obama was president, and he had authorized the CIA to support regime change.

He continued, "And Assad to me looks better than the other side" which in many historical examples has turned out to be a "total catastrophe" - such as in Libya.

In December of last year, this "other side" took over Damascus as Bashar al-Assad fled the country amid a jihadist onslaught out of Idlib, in the form of Jolani's hardline Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied foreign fighters.