Watch: US Military Strikes "Very Large" Drug-Carrying Submarine In Caribbean

President Trump confirmed that U.S. forces "destroyed a very large drug-carrying submarine" off the coast of Venezuela - the sixth such strike on narco-vessels in recent weeks. The operation highlights a broader military reposturing toward hemispheric defense after three decades of endless wars in the Middle East, a strategic and urgent realignment we've told readers would unfold at the start of the year. In essence, Trump's move to clean up the Western Hemisphere (Monroe Doctrine 2.0), dismantle the command-and-control structures of transnational cartels and narco-terror groups, and purge these criminals from the financial system comes as the U.S. reasserts security across the Americas.

Late Saturday afternoon, Trump wrote on Truth Social:

It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route. U.S. Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics. There were four known narcoterrorists on board the vessel. Two of the terrorists were killed. At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore. The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their Countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Under my watch, the United States of America will not tolerate narcoterrorists trafficking illegal drugs, by land or by sea. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

President Donald Trump and the Pentagon's public affairs team both shared a video showing U.S. air assets destroying the "drug-carrying submarine." However, no details were provided regarding the type of aircraft or weapons used in the strike.

Our explanation above about the U.S. military reposturing to fulfill Trump's Monroe Doctrine 2.0 also includes breaking the death loop of subsidized Chinese fentanyl precursor chemicals shipped to the Americas, and then cooked by drug cartels, that have in return flooded the nation during Biden-Harris regime's globalist aligned nation-killing open orders (borders have since been shut) that contirubted to the worst drug-death overdose crisis this nation has ever seen - over 100,000 men and women died each year.

China's irregular warfare campaign - death by 1,000 paper cuts - has been an aggressive, multifaceted "total war" against the U.S. that leverages next-generation weapons (view weapons here), including synthetic narcotics (e.g., fentanyl and cannabinoids), bioweapons (e.g., Covid-19), psychological manipulation and influence (e.g., TikTok), and a broad arsenal of irregular warfare tools, according to CCP BioThreats Initiative and authored by Dr. Ryan Clarke, LJ Eads, Dr. Robert McCreight, and Dr. Xiaoxu Sean Lin, outlined in their book China's Total War Strategy: Next-Generation Weapons of Mass Destruction.

In short, viewing Trump's military reposturing through the lens of Monroe Doctrine 2.0 helps make sense of the seemingly chaotic events unfolding in the Caribbean area. The U.S. is reasserting its influence, countering transnational gang threats and preparing to stabilize the hemisphere by pushing China out.