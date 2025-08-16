China's "Assassin's Mace" Irregular Warfare Campaign May Render Trump's Golden Dome Useless

There has been extensive media coverage of President Trump's new Golden Dome hemispheric defense push, a key element of the administration's revised force posture in the Western Hemisphere. CNN reported Friday that the Pentagon is preparing to deploy thousands of troops across Latin American waters to disrupt narco-terrorist command-and-control networks.

Here is the critical blind spot most are overlooking: All of this hemispheric defense posturing, and the eventual missile defense shield, basically an Iron Dome on steroids, risks being completely undermined by Beijing's asymmetric warfare playbook.

Aware of its conventional military disadvantages relative to the U.S., the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its armed wing, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), have invested heavily in unconventional weapons systems and covert action programs that are already well underway.

Several of the PLA's irregular warfare tools and covert action programs can be classified as Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD). These include bioweapons, biochemical weapons, nanoweapons, brain-computer interface weapons, directed-energy weapons, and miniaturized EMPs.

With American deaths caused by Covid-19 now well exceeding Vietnam War casualty figures, a strong case can be made that the CCP's covert program to develop, test, and deploy the next generation of more lethal, genetically stable, and stealthy engineered pathogens qualifies as a WMD program.

It's become entirely clear that the CCP shows limited to no signs of modifying or reversing its intent to target, degrade, and eventually dissolve the U.S. from within, conquer Taiwan, dominate the Indo-Pacific, and implode the dollar system for a new "international system" for all things China. President Trump knows this, which is why he recently said any BRICS member will be slapped with tariffs over de-dollarization attempts.

What the CCP clearly understands is that the U.S. remains the single greatest obstacle to its global domination plan. By contrast, Europe has effectively neutralized itself through the consequences of mass migration and the self-sabotaging policies of woke liberal elites in Brussels.

This is why the CCP has developed a dark new unconventional weapons platform system that is designed to achieve kinetic effects inside the U.S. that are traditionally associated with conventional warfare.

The book China's Total War Strategy: Next-Generation Weapons of Mass Destruction - published by the CCP BioThreats Initiative and authored by Dr. Ryan Clarke, LJ Eads, Dr. Robert McCreight, and Dr. Xiaoxu Sean Lin - outlines how the CCP has been pursuing an aggressive, multifaceted "total war" against the U.S. that leverages next-generation weapons, including synthetic narcotics (e.g., fentanyl and cannabinoids), bioweapons (e.g., Covid-19), psychological manipulation and influence (e.g., TikTok), and a broad arsenal of irregular warfare tools.

The authors describe this strategy as the CCP's "assassin's mace", an indirect, hybrid warfare doctrine designed to exploit U.S. vulnerabilities and collapse the nation from within. The results are already visible in the fentanyl epidemic and the broader drug crisis.

Compounding the threat, as we must add, Democratic leadership in major U.S. cities has spent years refusing to enforce certain laws, defunding police, and allowing open-air drug markets. This has fueled a decade of decline, accelerating the spiral of America's urban centers into death and destruction from within, something President Trump and his 'America First' leadership in the White House no longer tolerate and called in federal troops to stop the death and destruction.

The book is structured around several pillars of the CCP's irregular warfare techniques. It emphasizes asymmetric technologies (e.g., bioweapons, nanoweapons, electromagnetic systems), as well as the CCP's strategy that will undermine the U.S. from within.

Here are those three pillars, plus the fourth pillar, which describes U.S. response options:

Pillar One: The (Previously) Unsurfaced Revolution in Military Affairs – The Weaponization of Nature (Bioweapons, Nanoweapons, and (Bio) Chemical Weapons) This pillar details the CCP/PLA's acceleration of offensive biological, nano-, and chemical programs, often hidden in civilian research. Key points include: Post-COVID Bioweapons Expansion : Acceleration of programs at institutions like the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), Harbin Veterinary Research Institute (HVRI), and Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS). Involves gain-of-function (GoF) research, synthetic virus creation, and pathogen engineering, with networks linking civilian and military labs. The CCP has absorbed Western expertise, demonstrating willingness to sacrifice millions (e.g., during COVID-19) to protect regime interests.

International Frontiers : Expansion into Pakistan via joint labs for high-risk pathogens, enhancing stealth and deniability. Synthetic Narcotics as Weapons: CCP-backed syndicates traffic fentanyl-like substances, targeting the Five Eyes Alliance (U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand) with unique distribution patterns as a vectored threat.

Nanoweapons Development : Invisible arsenals blending nanotechnology with biology/chemistry for targeted delivery, increasing stealth and origin obfuscation. Risks require multifaceted non-proliferation efforts.

Dual-Use Virology and Nanotechnology : Advances in stealthy, point-of-origin-obscuring tech, including exponential increases in capabilities post-COVID.

BGI Genomics Entanglements : Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) linked to PLA for biosecurity, military applications, and ethical dilemmas. Research thrusts include genetic modification, therapies, pathogen identification, and data analytics—promising advancements but raising security concerns (e.g., military associations, data privacy).

Chemical Defense Research: PLA's Research Institute of Chemical Defense focuses on guardians of "invisible arsenals," advancing dual-use chemical weapons. The pillar warns of unreformable institutions (e.g., WIV, AMMS) due to decades of CCP control, PLA integration, and bioweapons focus. Pillar Two: Weaponizing New Energy and the Electromagnetic Spectrum (NeuroStrike, Scalar Waves, and EMP) Focuses on non-kinetic, cognitive-domain warfare using energy and electromagnetic tools. Key points: TikTok as Subversion Tool : U.S. operations involve psychological manipulation, shaping perceptions, and cognitive warfare to undermine unity.

NeuroStrike Program : PLA's advanced psychological weapons target cognitive spaces, collapsing enemy resolve. Involves AI, brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), biological weapons, and tactics for precision targeting non-CCP intellectuals via social media.

Cognitive Warfare Evolution : PLA emphasizes psychological resilience, embedding operations in modern conflict. Categories include military intimidation, bilateral influence, religious interference, and disinformation. Mirrors broader shifts to uncertainty/invisibility as threats.

EMP Weapons : Rising threat of electromagnetic pulse (EMP) systems for grid disruption and global destabilization.

Scalar Waves: Potentially globally destabilizing force, exploiting new energy domains for asymmetric advantage. This pillar highlights the PLA's integration of tech for "next-generation warfare in the cognitive age," expanding combat into psychological dimensions. Pillar Three: Stealing for the Future – Western Subversion, Strategic IP Exfiltration, and (Dual-Use) Research for Next-Generation WMD Development Examines CCP's exploitation of Western institutions for technology transfer. Key points: Hypersonic Collaborations : Sino-American ties in aerodynamic frontiers, encompassing design to propulsion (e.g., scramjet tech).

Talent Acquisition : Eastern Institute of Technology (Ningbo) recruits U.S. experts for dual-use advancements; generous policies (e.g., relocation subsidies up to 8 million RMB for top talents).

6G Ambitions : Purple Mountain Laboratories (Nanjing) leverages U.S. experts for global tech supremacy.

Brain-Inspired AI : McGovern Institute's PLA engagements in neuroscience research. International Academic Ties: Collaborations between ETH Zurich/University of Toronto and PLA/Chinese defense academia, facilitating IP exfiltration.

Chip Alliance Circumvention: Maneuvers by China (and Russia) to bypass the Chip Four Alliance (U.S., Japan, South Korea, Taiwan) plus the Netherlands, targeting semiconductors. The pillar stresses challenges in navigating global tech supremacy, intellectual property theft, and infiltration of U.S./Allied institutions. Pillar Four: Strategic Offense and Collapsing Threat Networks – Response Options for Rapidly Accelerating CCP WMD Programs Outlines countermeasures amid CCP regime collapse scenarios. Key points: National Biodefense Strategy : Forging a coherent "malevolent matrix" to address biothreats, emphasizing precision targeting.

Targeting Bioweapons Facilities : Post-CCP collapse options include ground entry/occupation (U.S. Army-led), air/missile strikes (U.S. Air Force/Navy), or unconventional operations (CIA-led with State/Treasury/Commerce support). Destruction is deemed the only viable path, with surveillance to prevent reconstitution.

Global Threat Assessment: CCP's total war strategy post-2025 involves convergent WMD (nano-, bio-, chemical, directed energy), academic subversion, and non-kinetic shifts (neuroscience, scalar). Echoes classical strategies for indirect dominance, undermining Western infrastructure, morale, and cohesion.

Focusing on the pillars above and the dilemmas and threats post-2025 - especially in the 2030s as the world fractures deeper into a bi-polar state, it describes ongoing infiltration, subversion, espionage, and exploitation through irregular warfare techinques, mainly though the exploitation of Western openness, particularly in academia, technology, and media, to erode U.S. advantages without direct kinetic conflict.