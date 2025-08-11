Trump Invokes D.C. Home Rule Act, Set To Deploy National Guard In Law-And-Order Push

President Trump told reporters at the White House that he plans to deploy the D.C. National Guard and place the Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control as part of a massive push to restore law and order in the nation's capital.

Trump told reporters that he is officially invoking the D.C. Home Rule Act to place the Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and deploy the National Guard, stating, "This is Liberation Day in D.C. — and we're going to take our capital BACK."

🚨 President Trump announces he is invoking the D.C. Home Rule Act to place the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and deploy the National Guard.

"This is Liberation Day in D.C. — and we're going to take our capital BACK."





Earlier, President Trump fired off a Truth Social post around 8:00 a.m. ET: "Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, savagery, filth, and scum will DISAPPEAR. I will MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN!"

"The days of ruthlessly killing or hurting innocent people are OVER! I quickly fixed the border (ZERO ILLEGALS in the last 3 months!), and D.C. is next!!!" the president said.

Trump's Truth Social post was followed by a report from The Wall Street Journal, which cited a U.S. official saying the White House was preparing to activate hundreds of National Guard troops across the metro area, pending a final order.

Earlier this year, the president signed an executive order establishing the "D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force," calling for increased law enforcement presence in public areas and launching initiatives to beautify parks and other public spaces.

The latest incident happened over the weekend...

A group of 100 "youths" took over the park near the DC Capitol, firing shots, launching fireworks, riding dirt bikes.

The FBI and DHS have responded.







Enough is enough. DC is a failed city.



President Trump will now federalize it.





Years of chaos in the nation's capital.

And last week, 19-year-old Edward Coristine, a former staffer at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) whose LinkedIn handle earned him the nickname 'Big Balls,' was badly hurt in an attack in the crime-ridden metro area. Similar crime trends have been seen in lawless Baltimore City, controlled by far-left politicians who have zero accountability for their failed social justice policies that have backfired.