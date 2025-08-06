DOGE Worker "Big Balls" Bloodied After DC Attack; Trump, Musk Call To Federalize DC 

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have called for the federalization of crime-ridden Washington, D.C., following the brutal attack on 19-year-old Edward Coristine, a former staffer at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) whose LinkedIn handle earned him the nickname 'Big Balls'.

"I have to say that somebody from DOGE was very badly hurt. A young man who was beaten up by a bunch of thugs in D.C., and either they're gonna straighten their act out in the terms of government and in terms of protection, or we're gonna have to federalize and run it the way it's supposed to be run," President Trump told reporters Tuesday.

The president also posted a lengthy message on Truth Social about the deteriorating crime situation in the nation's capital. He said the city is "totally out of control," adding that kids as young as 14, 15, and 16 are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens.

President Trump posted an image of 'Big Balls' sitting on the ground, bloodied after the mob attack. He then declared, "If this continues, I am going to exert my powers and FEDERALIZE this city."

Former DOGE employee Marko Elez claimed on X that he snapped the photo of Big Balls after the assault.

My friend Big Balls (@as400495) is a hero. I took this photo after Edward protected a young woman from an attempted carjacking by 8 thugs near Dupont Circle. Violence like this in the heart of DC is completely unacceptable. https://t.co/ELShlkXYaS — Marko Elez (@marko_elez) August 5, 2025

Musk also chimed in: "It is time to federalize DC."

A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC.



A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.



It is time to federalize DC. pic.twitter.com/RPHKj7J3ti — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

For years, we've informed readers that parts of the nation's capital, and even into Baltimore City, are crime-ridden areas plagued by violent child gangsters. This comes as no surprise, given that far-left Democrats entirely control these metro areas. These far-left leaders are not competent managers, but DEI activists who have done more harm to society than good...

It's time to restore safety in America's cities, starting with the nation's capital. For decades, Democrats have masqueraded as competent stewards of these urban areas, but that illusion has collapsed. Their policies have massively failed, and the consequences are undeniable.