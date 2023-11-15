Watch: UPS Driver Carjacked In 'Grand Theft Auto-Style' Robbery Near DC

Doorbell footage from a newly built townhome in a neighborhood outside crime-ridden Washington, DC, in the bluest Maryland county, shows a group of armed men carjacking a UPS driver in broad daylight.

Local media Fox 5 DC said the UPS driver was carjacked around 2 pm Thursday at the 9000 block of Elk Avenue in the newly developed Westridge Westphalia neighborhood in super liberal Prince George's County. This county borders DC.

"They just pulled a gun out on me," the UPS driver is heard saying in the doorbell footage - obtained by the local media outlet.

The neighbor who did not want to be identified but released the footage said, "It's very brazen, in the middle of the day. Most of the homes have cameras, so to do that right in front of everybody's house who has front view cameras, it's a little unnerving."

"You hope things get a little better. Maybe it's the climate, but it's unfortunate you have to be vigilant and watch your back," the person added.

None of this should be a surprise, considering the county is the most liberal in the Mid-Alantic region. The area also has some of the strictest gun control laws, but that doesn't stop criminals from illegally obtaining firearms.

The explosion in violent crime has been primarily due to progressive politicians who are soft on crime and refuse to enforce law and order. It only emboldens criminals to commit these brazen acts of violence in broad daylight.

Remember what this Maryland sheriff said weeks ago...

Republican State Del. Nino Mangione from Baltimore County said:

"This is just another example of how a culture of violence has overtaken Maryland. It is clear violent criminals are not concerned about their actions based on current law in Maryland. I believe there should be mandatory minimum sentencing for carjackings with additional penalties if the victim is physically injured. The time for tolerance of this behavior has passed and we must make the punishment fit a violent crime in Maryland."

Why do DC and Maryland voters allow Democrats to transform what was once beautiful and thriving areas into hellholes?

Maybe it's time for voters to demand accountability from rogue politicians.