Elon Musk Exposes How Soros 'Hijacked' US Cities Without Changing Any Laws

Elon Musk appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast Tuesday and explained how leftists "completely controlled" Twitter and weaponized the social media platform against political opponents and anyone who disagreed with the official government narrative. The billionaire said Twitter was almost like Russian state media "Pravda."

"The degree to which Twitter was simply an arm of the government was not well understood by the public," Musk said.

He continued, "Republicans were suppressed at ten times the rate of Democrats. That's because old Twitter was fundamentally controlled by the far-left."

Far-left elites in Washington and Silicon Valley, along with 'fact checkers' (think tanks) and the FBI, were able to conduct mass censorship campaigns from within Twitter, that's until Musk bought the social media company about one year ago.

In the conversation with Rogan, Musk then explains George Soros' massive bet (now overseen by his son, Alexander Soros) on funding city and state district attorney elections nationwide. He said, "The value for money in local races is much higher than in national races - the lowest value for money is a presidential race."

"Soros realized you don't actually need to change the laws - you just need to change how they're enforced - if nobody chooses to enforce the law - or the laws differentially enforced - it's like changing the laws," Musk said.

Elon Musk explains how Soros hijacked our system without changing a single law: pic.twitter.com/D1eNsfyF9E — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 31, 2023

This leaves with a new interview from one Maryland sheriff, just outside of crime-ridden Baltimore City, in Wicomico County, who drops a truth bomb about radical progressive lawmakers in the state, some of whom have likely been funded by Soros, who purposely fail to enforce law and order and only embolden criminal.

"I'm in my 40th year of law enforcement, and I have never ever seen it this bad," Sheriff Mike Lewis said.

Lewis continued: "I've never seen a government so ingrained - and quite frankly complicit - in the criminal activity taking place in our nation."

Man, you talk about tragic, listen to American patriot and Sheriff of Wicomico County, Maryland, Mike Lewis @WicoSheriff talk about what #BLM and open border Democrats have done to his state and our country! When is enough going to be enough? #TrumpWasRight #SaveAmerica!



Law &… pic.twitter.com/nrAHdEOMTS — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) October 31, 2023

The sheriff is referring to all those Soros-backed candidates who won elections in Manhattan, Los Angeles, San Fransico, Portland, Baltimore, DC, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, St. Louis, and Chicago, that have transformed these areas into crime-ridden hellholes.

The term "apocalypse" in Greek translates to "revelation," and this is precisely what Musk and the team behind the "Twitter Files" have offered the public. Their actions have disrupted the 'matrix' controlled by radical leftists with an agenda to install communism.