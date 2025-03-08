'We Can't Stop Them' - Thousands Of Ukraine Troops Suddenly Face Encirclement In Russia's Kursk

The fuse has been burning slowly, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's risky August invasion of Russia's Kursk region is about to blow up in his face in spectacular fashion -- as thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are suddenly in imminent peril of being encircled, according to open source intelligence analysts. The crisis comes as Zelensky is under increasing US pressure to reach a negotiated end to the war -- and a loss of captured Russian territory promises to make his already-deteriorated bargaining position even weaker.

The Ukrainian-held area of Kursk, shown in blue, is nearly cleaved into two (via DeepStateMAP.live)

According to DeepStateMAP.live, an interactive map of the war run by Ukrainian military bloggers, their country's forces in Kursk are nearly cleaved into two, with roughly three-quarters of Ukraine's forces in Russia almost entirely surrounded on Friday. Their last connection between the two forces was a kilometer long and under 500 meters wide at its thinnest section.

Black Bird Group military analyst Pasi Paroinen summed up the state of affairs for Reuters:

"The situation (for Ukraine in Kursk) is very bad. Now there is not much left until Ukrainian forces will either be encircled or forced to withdraw. And withdrawal would mean running a dangerous gauntlet, where the forces would be constantly threatened by Russian drones and artillery."

Ukraine's Kursk gambit, which surprised the world, was intended to stall Russia's steady advances in eastern Ukraine, with hopes that Russia would be forced to engage in a major redeployment of forces to deal with the capture of Russian territory. Ukraine's hold on the territory was also seen as a bargaining chip for Zelensky as the war now seems destined for a negotiated end. Not only does that chip appear to be vanishing, Putin could end up with a some new chips of its own -- as Russia may soon have thousands more Ukrainian prisoners of war among its assets.

In late February, Russia's defense ministry said its forces had regained control of 64% of Kursk territory initially seized by Ukraine. Kiev's cross-border offensive started in early August 2024 and has managed to control dozens of towns and villages and hundreds of square kilometers of territory. That accomplishment has reportedly been aided by thousands of North Korean soldiers, with reports that one to three thousand more were being sent in February. North Korea has denied its soldiers are fighting in the war.

The New York Times reports that Russia is on the brink of a major victory in Kursk thanks to the coordinated work of North Korean troops and Russian drone units, advancing with the aid of intense Russian artillery and air bombardment. Ukrainian soldiers report an overwhelming concentration of new, fiber-optic drones that are controlled by an ultrathin cable rather than radio signals that are vulnerable to electronic jamming.

(6/7) DEMOLISHING SWEDISH-MADE TANKS



This is how a fiber-optic drone destroyed a rare modification of the German Leopard tank in the Kursk region. It's known as the Strv-122A, produced in Sweden pic.twitter.com/E08Mnnvogz — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 3, 2025

In addition to overtaking defensive positions, Russian drones are also being used to prey on the one road that serves to supply Ukrainian forces.

You can’t just leave Kursk region like that.



An FPV drone operator from the “VT-40” unit of the “Rubicon” center destroys a Finnish XA-180 APC of the Kiev forces while it was crossing the state border on the Sudzha-Yunakivka highway.



Geolocation: Lost Armour pic.twitter.com/k06A8CPqGD — MD (@distant_earth83) March 6, 2025

That road is positively littered with destroyed vehicles:

"Road of Death" for Ukraine out of Kursk



The highway from Sumy to Sudzha is the last road for Ukrainains out of Kursk. Their foothold has now shrunk to 20% of its original size



The route is under complete fire control of the Russian Army. As predicted, it's a catastrophe. pic.twitter.com/2lEEStmE4i — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) March 7, 2025

Some of the bleakest assessments of Ukraine's Kursk position are coming from Ukraine's own officers. “It’s true; we can’t stop them,” a Ukrainian commander tells the Times. “They just sweep us away, advancing in groups of 50 North Koreans while we have only six men on our positions.”

While the situation is sadly desperate for conscripted Ukrainian soldiers ordered into Russia pursuant to Zelensky's gamble, some creative types can't resist lampooning Ukraine's desperate situation:

Kursk memes depicting the grim situation for the Ukrainian military. pic.twitter.com/o0wfT1zFGh — Geopoliticalfocus (@Geopoliticaleco) March 7, 2025

All joking aside...Can we finally end this hopeless war, and stop sacrificing Ukrainians and Russians on NATO's altar?

