Zelensky Calls For Western Allies To Seek 'Regime Change' In Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly called for Western-supported regime change in Russia, arguing it is the only way to ensure long-term security against "Russian aggression."

He further claimed that if there's not change of government in Moscow, then all of Europe is under threat. The provocative words were issued during a virtual speech marking the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, or Helsinki Accords.

"If the world doesn’t aim to change the regime in Russia, that means even after the war ends, Moscow will still try to destabilize neighboring countries," Zelensky said, claiming that this will be the case even if Russia is compelled to end the war through a ceasefire.

Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

He also urged the Western allies to seize and not just freeze Russian assets and use them to help defend against Russian forces, through more arms purchases and defense funding.

This comes after one of the single deadliest Russian strikes on Kiev early Thursday morning, which demolished an apartment building, and left at least 28 dead and over 120 wounded.

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov once again reiterated that Russia has not threatened the EU and instead accused the bloc of drifting toward what he called a "fourth Reich".

The Kremlin has consistently rejected Western assumptions that its war aims in Ukraine are 'expansionist' in nature, or that nearby NATO states will be invaded.

On the negotiations front, there's been no momentum whatsoever, and even behind-the-scenes efforts of the White House to engage top Russian officials have proven fruitless. President Trump has been turning back toward strongly supporting Ukraine of late.

Russia has signaled willingness to negotiate and has participated in various talks; however it refuses to recognize Zelensky as a legitimate head of state, citing the expiration of his term using the excuse of martial law.

Any future or final peace agreement must be signed by what Russia deems a legitimate Ukrainian authority, at a moment Zelensky has called for direct talks with Putin.

But until Zelensky agrees to territorial concessions, or at the very least giving of claims of sovereignty over Crimea, for example, Putin will see little incentive in any direct dialogue at the negotiating table.

The same could be true of President Trump, who is threatening more sanctions if a peace deal isn't made by August 8. Putin has in response pointed out that Russian ground forces are advancing all across the frontlines in Ukraine.