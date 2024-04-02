30 Year Old Man Stabbed To Death On North Philadelphia Subway Platform

It's the latest in what can only be described as a disturbing string of violent attacks on and around Philadelphia-area SEPTA's mass transit stops.

On Monday morning this week a man was stabbed to death on the platform at North Philadelphia's Somerset Station on the city's Market-Frankford line, according to KYW Philadelphia.

By the time police had responded to the call at the station on Kensington Avenue, the 30 year old suspect had suffered a stab wound to the chest. The victim died after being taken to the hospital, the report says.

Transit police are looking for a suspect who "was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie and red gloves, and carrying a light blue backpack."

Less than a week ago we wrote about a shooting at a bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia.

The shooting took place at the Arrott Transportation Center, according to reports from KYW Newsradio. The report said that "one man was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died".

Last month we noted that Transit Workers Union Local 234 President Brian Pollitt was demanding accountability from Gov. Josh Shapiro, Mayor Cherelle Parker, and SEPTA officials after a string of violent crimes on and around Philadelphia mass transit over the last few weeks.

In fact, he says he has been calling for National Guard deployment on SEPTA - similar to how New York City has deployed the National Guard on MTA - for four years, according to WKYW.

“I think that governor needs a round of applause because they're going through the very same thing that we're going through,” Pollitt said of New York City last month.

He says many SEPTA drivers are seeking retirement because of how dangerous the job has gotten and that it is tough recruiting new drivers. “And I got young people coming in the door and once they come in here and see how things are, they're going out there looking for other opportunities,” he said.

Last month we wrote about 8 teens who were shot near a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia. The incident came just hours after the prior shooting injuring four and killing one involving mass transit in Philadelphia.