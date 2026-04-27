Battered Budget Airlines Ask White House For $2.5 Billion Lifeline

Budget airlines have requested a $2.5 billion relief package from the Trump administration following a meeting with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy early last week. This comes as elevated jet fuel prices squeeze operations, and after President Trump confirmed late last week that a possible U.S. takeover of bankrupt Spirit Airlines is under consideration.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a group of budget airlines, including Frontier and Avelo, has requested federal support in exchange for convertible equity stakes in the airlines. The $2.5 billion figure is based on extra fuel costs if jet fuel prices remain above $4 per gallon through the second half of the year.

WSJ cited people familiar with the potential economic aid package and said talks will continue this week.

Trump last week told reporters that he likes "having a lot of airlines, so it's competitive." Plus, the optics of multiple airline failures that could result in thousands of job losses would be optically displeasing for the administration in the midterm election cycle.

Apparently, the request is separate from the potential taxpayer-funded takeover of Spirit, which Trump confirmed last week was a very real possibility "if the price was right."

Trump told reporters:

So we are looking at Spirit. It's in bankruptcy court. And we're looking, if we could get it for the right price, I'd do it to save the jobs.

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