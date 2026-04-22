Trump Admin Nears Possible Rescue Deal For Spirit Airlines As 14,000 Jobs At Risk

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump administration is nearing a rescue deal for bankrupt Spirit Airlines that could include up to a $500 million loan in exchange for warrants that would give the federal government a potentially large equity stake.

The WSJ noted that the Transportation and Commerce Departments are involved in talks to help save struggling Spirit, which faces the risk of imminent liquidation.

*TRUMP ADMIN. NEARS ~$500M RESCUE DEAL FOR SPIRIT AIRLINES: WSJ — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 22, 2026

Last week, multiple news outlets reported that Spirit was flying on fumes as soaring jet fuel prices pushed the bankrupt airline deeper into turmoil. The carrier, in its second bankruptcy since 2024, had been set to exit bankruptcy this summer, but the jet fuel price shock clearly derailed those plans.

There was also a report late last week from aviation news website The Air Current stating that the airline had asked the Trump administration for "hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency funding" to prevent liquidation by creditors.

Then on Tuesday, President Trump told CNBC's Squawk Box that the federal government could help Spirit.

"I don't mind mergers. I think I'd love somebody to buy Spirit, as an example. You know, Spirit's in trouble. ... Maybe the federal government should help that one out," Trump said.

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST NOW: "I'd love somebody to buy Spirit, as an example. You know, Spirit's in trouble."



"And I'd love somebody to buy Spirit. It's 14,000 jobs. And maybe the federal government should help that one out!"



"You know, I tell my people. But with American, it's… pic.twitter.com/P488KMfox6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 21, 2026

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy met with budget carriers later on Tuesday to discuss the impact of higher jet fuel prices on their businesses.

The latest Polymarket bet on whether the U.S. will take a stake in Spirit Airlines surged to 40% this morning. The bet is newly created.

US takes a stake in Spirit Airlines by May 31?

Yes 36% · No 64%

View full market & trade on Polymarket

If the federal government provides Spirit with a rescue deal in exchange for a major stake in the airline, it would add the airline to the growing list of firms in which the Trump administration has taken stakes, including Intel, MP Materials, USA Rare Earth, Trilogy Metals, and others.