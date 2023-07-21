Billionaire Sternlicht Warns CRE Storm Now "Category 5 Hurricane"

Days after Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital Group defaulted on a $212.4 million mortgage backed by an Atlanta office tower, Bloomberg released an eye-opening interview with the billionaire investor about mounting distress in US commercial real estate.

"We're in a Category 5 hurricane," Sternlicht said in an interview on June 28 taped for a July 25 release in an upcoming episode of Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein.

Sternlicht warned, "It's sort of a blackout hovering over the entire industry until we get some relief or some understanding of what the Fed's going to do over the longer term."

He explained the CRE downturn was sparked by the Federal Reserve's sixteen months of aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation -- and unlike past downturns -- not due to reckless speculation.

In early March, during the regional bank meltdown, we penned a note that accurately pointed out stress would materialize in the CRE space, mainly in offices and malls. The note was titled Why Small Banks Are In Big Trouble: As Hedge Funds Pile Into The New "Big Short," The Next' Credit Event' Emerges. And since, we have penned countless CRE notes (some of which are here & here & here) about the unfolding crisis.

Tighter credit conditions following the regional bank crisis in March have made refinancing existing buildings exceptionally hard for landlords and come as vacancies rise.

Sternlicht recalled that his firm tried to obtain a bank loan for a small property not too long ago. He said his staff reached out to 33 banks, and only two came back with offers.

According to Morgan Stanley, the elephant in the room is a massive debt maturity wall of CRE loans that totals $500 billion in 2024 and $2.5 trillion over the next five years.

As we've seen in San Francisco, the inability to refinance as some properties sustain rising vacancies will pressure landlords to sell properties or walk away from them.

Sternlicht said there's a very real possibility of a "second RTC" event playing out, referring to Resolution Trust Corp., the government entity that led the effort to liquidate assets of the savings and loan associations that failed three decades ago.

"You could see 400 or 500 banks that could fail," he said. "And they will have to sell. It also will be a great opportunity."

Sternlicht launched his real estate firm during the era of RTC, purchasing multi-family units and flipping them to billionaire Sam Zell 18 months later for triple the price.

Sternlicht said the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp would likely begin offloading CRE loans on Signature Bank's books, which failed in March. He said, "The government's going to prop up the value of that portfolio by providing very cheap financing to it."

* * *

Transcript of the interview: